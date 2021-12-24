More than 50 people on board a boat of Royal caribbean that sailed from Florida, tested positive for covid-19 while they were on a cruise ship in the Caribbean, the company reported a few days after reporting another outbreak on a boat that returned to Miami, local media reported this Thursday.

The firm noted that a total of 55 passengers and crew members of the Odyssey of the seas, which sailed on Saturday from a port in Fort Lauderdale, tested positive for the disease during an eight-day cruise and in which 95% of the people on board had the “complete vaccination schedule.”

The finding prevented the boat from making the stops it had planned in the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, and he will have to keep sailing at sea until his return to southeast Florida on Sunday.

Curacao health authorities refused to allow the ship to dock because the percentage of infected people on board was too high, the Curacao Chronicle reported.

Royal Caribbean noted that the 55 people with covid-19, which represent 1.1% of the total number of people on board, have mild or asymptomatic symptoms, and that his close contacts have been isolated for 24 hours before undergoing a diagnostic test.

The announcement comes less than a week after this company reported that 48 people from the ship Symphony of the Seas, designated as the largest cruise ship in the world, will test positive for covid-19 upon his return to the Port of Miami after a week-long journey in the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean recalled that requires its crews to be fully vaccinated and also undergo weekly tests, while, to board, passengers over 12 years of age must also be fully vaccinated and present a negative test.

Last October, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended until January 15 the conditions for traveling on cruises established during the covid-19 pandemic from the country’s ports, which expired on November 1.

Cruises are one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic. Given the number of infections registered on board these ships, for more than a year they could not navigate from the country’s ports, which caused millions in losses to shipping companies.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE