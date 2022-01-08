Difficulty finding test kits coronavirus in many parts of California and the delay in obtaining results is fueling growing frustration and contributing to a wave of infections that in just two weeks has doubled the number of people hospitalized for covid-19.

Many activities require a negative virus detection testFrom going to work or boarding a plane to attending a sporting event. The delay in obtaining the result – or the inability to find a test – can cause asymptomatic people or people with very mild symptoms to think that they are not infected and go on with their normal lives.

“If you do a test and it comes back positive, you know you have to isolate it,” said Abraar Karan, an infectious disease doctor at Stanford University. “If you can’t do the test, and you can’t afford to unknowingly quarantine, then surely there are those who go out and infect others.”

The increase in infections in California it has led to a great demand for evidence that, in many places, simply cannot be found. Some regional programs that allowed the sending of samples for analysis were suspended due to the accused spike in demand. In places where testing is available, it is sometimes necessary waiting in line for hours to access one.

The governor, Gavin newsomannounced on Friday the mobilization of the National Guard of California to open new test centers and increase their capacity. More than 200 personnel will be deployed to 50 sites to assist clinical staff and control crowds, he added.

In addition, there are delays in obtaining results. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, a professor of epidemiology at the San Francisco School of Medicine, of the University of California, said he heard it took nine days for a lab to provide results, longer than a person could spend exposed to the covid-19 quarantined.

Some have resorted to paying $ 100 or more for a quick test, but it is something that many cannot afford.

Like the rest of the country, California has been overwhelmed by omicron variant, which spreads more easily than other strains of the coronavirus. What’s more, it is easier to infect people already vaccinated or who have already passed the disease than their predecessors, although it also seems less likely to cause serious disease.

Since Christmas, more than 5,000 people have been admitted to California hospitals with covid-19. In many cases, they came to the centers for another reason and found out about the infection after a screening test.

State models used to forecast the impact of the virus show that in one month California could beat its record of hospitalizations with 23 thousand patients with coronavirus.

