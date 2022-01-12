With the arrival of the pandemic Terms that were previously unknown have become popular, including those of the different tests to detect the coronavirus, including that of PCR and of antigens. However, although the name is already familiar, very few really know what the difference between these two is.

Therefore, here we will explain what is each one about and for whom can they be directed.

Antigens

Also known as Quick test, health agencies and experts consider this method “less sensitive”. These tests work by looking for the byproduct of the pathogen in the tester’s body.

Furthermore, it is the evidence that self can be applied at home, although experts recommend doing it several times due to the false negative rate they present, which is higher than CRP.

In this test, a swab is inserted a couple of centimeters into the nose, and then it is put into a tube with a reagent liquid.

“Antigen tests are capable of delivering the result in a shorter period of time, without the need to centralize samples and reports. They can be very useful in a situation of high demand,” said infectologist Carolina Santos Lázari, from the Fleury Group, a private diagnostic medicine group cited by BBC.

Among their advantages is that they are cheaper and faster. That is, it is possible know if the test is positive or negative in 15 to 30 minutes.

PCR test

In contrast, a test of PCR have a highest degree of reliability but it is more expensive and the report with results can take more than a day to be ready.

In addition, not everyone can apply it, since a sample of blood, saliva, mucus or tissue must be taken and later analyzed in a special machine.

“RT-PCR is a method that requires highly trained professionals and highly complex equipment, which are not readily available in all laboratories,” stated pathologist Wilson Shcolnik cited by the aforementioned medium.

A reason to become one PCR test is when a person shows symptombut the rapid test is negative. Although it is also important that older people do it, with risk factors and who need to know what variant of the coronavirus they have.

