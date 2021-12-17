12/17/2021

Fernando Simon repeats the message of caution regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) has asked the Spanish to follow precautionary measures such as the use of a mask or social distance, during Christmas because the pandemic “is not over.”

“People have to be aware that there is still infection, there are viruses circulating, more than we would like although less than a few months ago. A small percentage still remain unvaccinated, but with a sufficient volume to generate significant transmission problems. To those who do not take measures, to apply them being aware that this is not over, “he commented in statements to the media after intervening in the presentation of the report ‘Health in development cooperation and humanitarian action 2021 ‘, prepared by the NGO Doctors of the World and medicusmundi.

The epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health has recommended those people who “are going to lead a life with many social contacts” during the Christmas holidays “who protect themselves”. “In the end, the application of the measures depends on each one of us. Right now, if we maintain a reasonable and prudent position at the individual level, we will have much of the problem solved,” he pointed out.

In any case, Simón has not yet ventured to estimate the impact of the Constitution Bridge and the pre-Christmas days on incidence, in which crowds and social gatherings have increased. “We are seeing an increase in transmission, the bridge is there and Christmas. We cannot yet foresee the impact it will have on advocacy, but hopefully it will not be much. But of course it will have an impact on incidence, “he predicted.

Thus, the epidemiologist does not believe that the upward trend in the evolution of pandemic “be corrected at least until after Christmas”. “You have to be very careful because we have not finished with this yet,” he insisted on the matter.

“Millions of vulnerable Spaniards”

Simon has calculated that “ten or twelve million” Spaniards are still “vulnerable” to COVID-19, taking into account adults who have not decided to be vaccinated, those under 12 years of age and those in whom the vaccine “has not given them the protection it should because it is not one hundred percent effective.”

In view of this situation, Simón lamented that “the observance of protection measures, beyond vaccines, is very low.” “I would prefer that we still have a little tension, but after two years it is to a certain extent understandable that there is fatigue,” he said.

Regarding omicron, Simón considers that “probably due to its characteristics it will occupy the space that Delta occupies” at that time. “It seems somewhat more transmissible and could make the coverage necessary to control the transmission have to be higher“, has predicted.

“Don’t be afraid of pediatric vaccines”

Regarding vaccination in children between 5 and 11 years old, which begins this Wednesday, the epidemiologist has defended that “very strict studies have been carried out that guarantee sufficient safety and a very clear risk-benefit” in these vaccines.

“We should not have any fear of the vaccines that are being proposed to inoculate our children,” he said, adding that he believes that it will not be necessary to force the vaccination of children, since “we are going to have a enough to further control the situation in our country. “