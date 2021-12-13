The health authorities of New Zealand they are before a unusual case: they have started an investigation after they identified that a man, whose identity was not disclosed, had been vaccinated 10 times against Covid-19 In the same day.

According to local media, the authorities did not detail where or how the events occurred, but they believe that the person underwent a dozen doses in different vaccination centers and you would have received a pay thus.

The New Zealand Minister of Health, Astrid koornneefHe pointed out that the situation is being investigated with all seriousness. He warned of the risks involved in getting vaccinated more times than recommended, as well as the danger to which people with an inaccurate vaccination status are exposed.

“We are taking this matter very seriously. We are concerned about this situation and we are working with the appropriate agencies, ”Koornneef told reporters.

Vaccination center in Auckland, New Zealand / Photo: .

He also warned that “if anyone knows someone who has been vaccinated with more doses than recommended, they need to seek medical attention.”

“Having an inaccurate vaccination status not only puts you at risk, but also your friends, family and community,” said the minister.

In interview for RT, the professor at the University of Auckland, Nikki turner and medical director of the Immunization Counseling Center, said there is no precise data on the side effects that someone could get from getting so many vaccinations in one day.

Turner explained that the application of a vaccine in high doses will create more alterations in the organism, therefore, he assured, it is not advisable to inject more times than indicated, since the risks that it could cause in a person are unknown.

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand / Photo: AP

The authorities stated that, previously, the New Zealand police had already been warned of a dangerous practice: citizens could be assuming the identity of other people and receiving Covid-29 vaccinations on your behalf.

In recent days, the government of this country decreed the compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 for police officers and defense forces, a measure that will enter into force on January 17.

Meanwhile, the government of this country announced last November that it will not open its borders to foreign visitors until April 2022.

