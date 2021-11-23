After 18 months of pandemic and an abrupt change in our lifestyle, the end of the year celebrations will take on a special meaning. With close to 60% of the American population vaccinated against COVID, it is important not to lower your guard during Thanksgiving Day which is just around the corner. These are some recommendations from the CDC to avoid getting infected on Thanksgiving.

Get vaccinated to protect the most vulnerable

The most emphatic recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States for Christmas celebrations is get vaccinated against COVID-19 and protect those who are not yet eligible, that is, to the youngest children.

Another vulnerable group that is important to take care of are people who have a disease or use drugs that weaken their immune system, since their response to immunization may be different from that of a healthy person. This group must continue to take all necessary precautions to avoid contagion.

Use a mask

Wear a tight-fitting mask over your mouth and nose in closed public places, especially if the transmission in the place is high. If there are vulnerable people in the place where the meeting will be held, it is better to use a mask indoors. Also, do not stop using it in public transport, such as airplanes, buses or subways.

Prefers the outside

Outdoor spaces are safer than indoors. Particularly avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places. If possible, hold the celebration outdoors.

Get tested

For added security and if you are meeting with people from several households or even from different parts of the country, they can get fully vaccinated before the celebration and also get tested.

If you plan to travel …

Whether you plan a national or international trip, the best way to protect yourself is do it until you are fully vaccinated, that is, 14 days after having received the last dose of any of the available vaccines. It is also important to verify the travel requirements at the destination and to use a mask correctly at all times on board a means of transport.

Airlines require negative COVID-19 test for all passengers over two years of age, which must not be more than three days old in the case of fully vaccinated passengers and no more than one day for those who are not. In no case should you travel if you experience symptoms of the disease or have been near someone infected.

Don’t go if you have symptoms

If prior to the meeting you have any symptoms of COVID-19, or if you have been near someone who is sick, do not attend or organize meetings so as not to put other people at risk.

