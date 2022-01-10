

The states of New South Wales and Victoria, which together account for more than half of the country’s 25 million inhabitants, are the worst hit regions.

Australia reached one million accumulated infections of covid-19 this Monday since the start of the pandemic, almost half of them registered since the beginning of the year due to the strong impact of the omicron variant.

A month ago, Australia registered fewer than 2,000 cases a day, but since the end of the year, infections have accelerated linked in part to the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, according to the most communicable experts, to 100,000 cases on Saturday.

However, the number of deaths remains low, 22 on Sunday, and hospitals, although registering an increase in admissions, are not overwhelmed, thanks to the high vaccination rate that exceeds 92% of the target population.

The authorities have also accelerated the administration of the booster dose since the beginning of the year.

The high number of infected does affect the food distribution chain, because many workers and transporters have to keep a period of isolation as they carry the virus, and many supermarkets find their shelves empty.

The rapid increase in cases has led some regional governments to reimpose light restrictions, in a country that during the pandemic has applied some of the toughest measures in the world, such as its relentless border control.

The strict security regulations to enter the country are in the spotlight after border authorities canceled tennis player Novak Djokovic’s visa due to doubts about the medical exemption granted to the athlete, who has not revealed whether he is vaccinated.

Djokovic, who tried to enter the country on Wednesday night, is being held in a hotel that serves as an immigration center awaiting the court’s decision to resolve his appeal to cancel his entry permit as of today.

