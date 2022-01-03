Various health experts have already warned: cloth masks do not fully protect against Covid’s Omicron variant, especially if they are single layer. Consequently, health institutions such as the Mayo Clinic already request the use of N95 or KN95 masks to enter their facilities.

Doctors explain that the contagion capacity of the Omicron variant is such, that a cloth mask may not greatly protect a person who is exposed to this Covid-19 mutation, especially if it only has one layer.

Cloth masks have become part of the global pandemic scene because offer designs, colors and even accessories that allow you to combine them with clothing and even make a statement of each personality, but at this time they can represent a risk of contagion.

A report by The Wall Street Journal records the opinion of several experts in infectious diseases that point out that this type of mask cannot block aerosols or fine particles contaminated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so its use can increase the risk of contagion.

A little over a month after the appearance of Ómicron, health authorities have warned that it is a highly contagious variant of the virus, more than any other mutation that has appeared before, including Delta. In this context, the correct use of a suitable mask can maximize protection against Covid.

Type N95 masks are made with a tighter fiber mesh that better filters out small infectious particles, but they are for medical use, so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend them primarily for healthcare workers. KN95 types are more popular, but they also offer effective protection against viruses.

Both have a polypropylene electrostatic charge, a feature that allows them to efficiently block inhaled and exhaled particles that could be contaminated.

If you still want to use a mask made of fabric, experts recommend use it over another effective mask, such as a KN95, because at this time of the pandemic they are more an object of ornament and fashion than a protection accessory.

