A New experimental nasal spray could prevent people from getting COVID-19 for up to eight hours, according to a study conducted in Finland.

The promising treatment has been shown to block virus infection in laboratory studies with mice, according to researchers at the University of Helsinki in Finland.

“This technology is cheap and highly manufacturable., and the inhibitor works equally well against all variants, ”study author Kalle Saksela told Gizmodo.

“It also works against the now-extinct SARS virus, so it could also serve as an emergency measure against possible new coronaviruses”He added.

The spray, developed for immunocompromised people and other high-risk people, is made from a synthetic protein similar to an antibody that recognizes and binds to the spike protein of the coronavirus, temporarily stopping it in its tracks, according to the study.

The researchers found that a small dose prevented cells from becoming infected with all variants of the coronavirus, including Omicron .

They also found that mice that received treatment were much less likely to have upper respiratory tract and lung problems after being exposed to the Beta variant of Covid-19.

But the nasal spray has not yet been tested on humans; the laboratory studies have not yet been peer-reviewed and more research is needed, the scientists said.

Saksela also warned that the treatment is not intended to replace vaccines or other drugs, but rather to add protective measures against the disease.

“Its prophylactic use is intended to protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Saksela said. “However, it is not a vaccine, nor is it intended to be an alternative to vaccines, but rather to complement vaccination to provide additional protection,” he added.

