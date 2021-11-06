

Getting vaccinated and complying with health guidelines brings us closer to the end of the pandemic.

The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer and closer And as a sample, for Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the Covid-19 pandemic could have ended in the United States when the workplace vaccination mandates proclaimed by the Biden Administration go into effect. early january, published CNBC.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) established that as of January 4, all businesses with at least 100 or more employees must ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated or screened for Covid every week.

With the measure, around 84 million private initiative workers must receive their second injection from Moderna or Pfizer or a dose from Johnson & Johnson or otherwise undergo regular tests to identify the virus.

“By January 4, this pandemic may well be over, at least as far as the United States is concerned after we overcome this delta wave of infection. And we will be in a more endemic phase of this virus, ”said Dr Gottlieb.

The federal mandate contains religious and medical exemptions. Employees who work exclusively outdoors, at home, or in environments where no others are present are also exempt from the rules.

But companies with 100 or more employees, starting January 5, will need to follow OSHA rules and begin enforce inner mask mandates for unvaccinated employees.

Personnel who decide not to inoculate should undergo weekly negative Covid tests after January 4 in order to enter your workplace, and if you test positive you must quarantine yourself.

Workers could also be affected in their economy, since OSHA does not require companies to pay for their employees’ Covid tests or masks.

Companies must also ensure that regulations are followed, because any company caught breaking the rules could face fines of between $ 13,653 and $ 136,532 for willful noncompliance.

