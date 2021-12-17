COVID hits the NBA with force again with the Los Angeles Lakers now as the great epicenter. The latest tests carried out in the Los Angeles franchise have raised to five the players who are under the health and safety protocols after confirming the positives of Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley. Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker are the other three affected.

Vogel also has the long-term layoff of Kendrick Nunn and the absence of Trevor Ariza, who has yet to make his debut this season. That is to say, a total of 7 absences they will not be in Minnesota against the Timberwolves in the early hours of Friday through Saturday or in Chicago against the Bulls from Sunday to Monday. In addition, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are affected by different annoyances and are doubtful for those two games.

A long list of casualties that have led to The Lakers have signed a ten-day contract to Isaiah Thomas via the hardship exception, an exception that allows teams to exceed the 15-player limit on the roster when at least four are sick or injured for more than two weeks.

But it’s not just Angelenos being hit by COVID. NBA suspended two Chicago Bulls games, against the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors, with the Illinois team having a dozen players under health protocols: Alize Johnson, Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson, Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks have also been affected by an outbreak. The reigning champions have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis sidelined.

December

In total, and according to the accounts of Adrian Wojnarowski, 65 players have entered security protocols, 49 in December alone (Boston Celtics’ Jabari Parker last). Also two coaches, Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers) and Alvin Gentry (Sacramento Kings), and an executive: Toronto Raptors’ Masai Ujiri. A rampant problem less than ten days before the great NBA party, Christmas Day, which reserves for some of the best games of the season.

This rebound in cases that may not be isolated. Several NBA executives expect a raise after Christmas and New Yearsaccording to ESPN, due to the increase in infections across the country as people gather for the holidays as has happened with Thanksgiving.

And the tension begins to be palpable: “This was expected”Said a general manager of the Eastern Conference on the increase in players entering health and safety protocols. “We were told weeks ago, due to the holidays, that there was going to be a rebound, not only in the NBA but in general. So it’s not out of nowhere. ” “Expected numbers, but worrying,” said a second Eastern Conference general manager.