In the United States, hospital stays for any reason are generally expensive. But the new data shows that COVID-19 hospitalization is on an entirely different level, and that is they can cost, in many cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars before applying the insurance.

Fair Health, an independent nonprofit organization that tracks health care costs, recently released an interactive tool that displays state-by-state costs associated with treating COVID-19.

“It is remarkable how much COVID-19 costs vary depending on the severity of the disease”Said Robin Gelburd, president of Fair Health. The amounts billed by hospitals can also vary widely depending on where the treatment is taking place.

In its study, Fair Health breaks down hospitalization charges across states into ‘complex’ and ‘non-complex’ COVID-19 cases. It defines complex cases as ‘the most serious’, requiring admission to an intensive care unit and the use of a ventilator. Non-complex cases include hospital admission, but not an intensive care unit visit or a ventilator.

Even for non-complex COVID-19 hospitalizations, Average billing costs exceed tens of thousands of dollars in various states, ranging from $ 31,339 to $ 111,213 nationwide. Complex cases are much more expensive, with average costs ranging from $ 131,965 to $ 472,213, as reported by Yahoo!

The location matters almost as much as the severity of the disease. The most expensive states for treating complex COVID-19 cases have the following average costs:

–Nevada: $ 472,213

–California: $ 461,780

–Alaska: $ 417,208

–Texas: $ 378,052

–New Jersey: $ 377,198

For non-complex cases, the most expensive states are:

–California: $ 111,213

–Alaska: $ 108,870

–Wyoming: $ 102,772

–Nevada: $ 102,115

–New Mexico: $ 98,336

The study found that Maryland was the cheapest state on average for complex and non-complex COVID-19 hospitalizations, with costs of $ 131,965 and $ 31,339, respectively.

