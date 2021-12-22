12/21/2021 at 22:19 CET

Madrid takes a turn hours before the meeting between the Government and the Autonomous Communities. The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has established that a self-diagnostic test with a positive result must be accompanied by a quarantine for 10 days.

The Ministry of Health will consider this result truly positive and, in addition, recommends that visits be avoided and to take the usual preventive measures, as reported by the regional government in a statement.

If you have a fever over 38 degrees and / or respiratory distress, you will have to contact the health center, where you can be instructed to carry out a diagnostic test for active infection (PDIA) to confirm the diagnosis. In case of urgency, you should contact 112.

For close contacts of people who obtain a positive result with the self-diagnosis tests, in the case of being vaccinated with the complete regimen, in addition to taking extreme measures of prevention, they should reduce the outputs to the essential ones and it is recommended, if feasible , telecommuting for 7-10 days after exposure.

In case of going to work, preventive measures should be kept with continuous and correct use of the mask, preferably surgical and regardless of the distance, and avoid meetings for breakfast and lunch.

In addition, it is advised limit social interactions to the essentials and avoid going to crowded places and mass events.

In the case of close unvaccinated contacts, it is urged to contact the health Center, where they will indicate the need to maintain quarantine and carry out a PDIA according to the Strategy for Early Detection, Surveillance and Control of Covid-19 of the Community of Madrid.

At the same time, it is recommended that close contacts of positive cases take extreme measures of prevention avoiding contact with vulnerable people, monitoring the appearance of symptoms, and if these occur, contact a health center to clinical assessment, risk assessment and performance of PDIA, if applicable.