

Mexico reports 10,864 new infections and 116 new deaths from covid-19

Mexico doubled the number of infections due to covid-19 in less than a week, since last Wednesday it registered 5,290 cases and on Friday the figure was 10,037, while this Sunday it was close to 11 thousand.

The Mexican Ministry of Health reported that the country registered 116 new deaths from covid-19 to reach 299,544 total deaths and 10,864 new infections for a total of 3,990,587.

It should be remembered that the authorities did not publish the death and infection figures for January 1.

With these accumulated numbers of deaths and infections, Mexico remains the fifth country with the most deaths from covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia and is the sixteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The health authorities recognize that the pandemic would be around 448,000 deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,216,468 infections.

Of the number of cases, there are 48,801 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 1.2% of the total; In addition, 3,312,333 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 14% and the use of intensive care beds at 12%.

Mexico detected the first person infected with the Omicron variant on December 3 and since then there have been more than 40 cases confirmed by the governments of Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León and Sinaloa.

But according to data from the Gisaid platform (by its name in English (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data) there are already 254 cases of omicron infections.

Last Tuesday, the Mexican Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion and in charge of managing the pandemic in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, said that in the country “the participation of the Ómicron variant is frequently overestimated.”

Unlike other countries, Mexico spent Christmas holidays without restrictions due to the pandemic; Regarding deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accounts for about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

Vaccination plan in Mexico

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program 148.94 million doses have been applied, adding 4,753 during the last day.

The Government of Mexico affirms that it is the seventh country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers.

Of its 126 million inhabitants, 81.91 million in the country have at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 88% of the total population; of that total, 89% (72.84 million) have completed their vaccination schedule.

Since the end of December 2020, 198 million vaccine doses have arrived in Mexico from the American companies Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino or Sinovac.

