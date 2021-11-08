

New York City received 330,000 doses of vaccines and plans to hold vaccination clinics in city schools this week.

Public health officials are asking parents to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19, now that doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children are available. To further motivate people, in cities like Chicago and New York, parents now have an added incentive to vaccinate their little ones by giving them $ 100 in cash and gift cards.

New York City had already offered the financial incentive for weeks to other eligible age groups to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but so far children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get the money as well, according to the Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that children five years and older get vaccinated against the coronavirus.. The vaccines had previously been approved by the CDC only for those 12 and older.

New York City will receive 330,000 doses of vaccines these days and plans to hold vaccination clinics in city schools next week, said Dave Chokshi, the city’s health commissioner. The $ 100 incentive is a way authorities use to tell parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

“If we vaccinated all New Yorkers ages 5 to 11, we would prevent an estimated 38,000 cases of COVID-19Chokshi said.

“Remember that some of these infections also result in hospitalizations, admissions to the Intensive Care Unit, and long-term effects of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath and mental confusion. With the vaccine we have the opportunity to turn COVID-19 into a largely vaccine-preventable disease among children, similar to chickenpox, rubella, and rotavirus, all diseases for which childhood immunization is now routine ”, Chokshi said.

Chicago health officials are offering families $ 100 gift cards for children ages 5 to 11 when they get vaccinated at vaccination events or city health clinics.

In San Antonio, Texas, parents and guardians can also get a $ 100 gift card to redeem at HEB grocery stores when they take their little ones to the city’s public health clinics for vaccinations. Louisiana also offers $ 100 to families with children ages 5 to 11 who get vaccinated.

Thousands of children ages 5 to 11 have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 172 have died, according to CBS.

