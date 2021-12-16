The World Health Organization (WHO) has already reported that the Omicron variant of COVID is spreading at a rate that has not been observed before in any other variant. Now research from the University of Hong Kong has found that Omicron multiplies in the bronchi 70 times faster than Delta, but 10 times slower in the lungs. The bronchi are two tubes that connect the trachea to the lungs and are responsible for transporting oxygen.

In their laboratory experiments, the scientists looked at how the Omicron variant behaves in bronchial tissue and lung tissue. Their findings reveal that This SARS-CoV-2 virus mutation replicates much better than Delta or the parent strain in bronchial tissue, which would explain its high transmission capacity. However, when testing the pathogen in lung tissue, they found that it grows 10 times slower, which could be an indicator of a less serious disease.

Michael Chan Chi-wai, lead researcher at the Center for Immunology and Infections at the University of Hong Kong, and lead author of the study, said in a statement that the severity of the disease is also affected by the immune response of each person, not just the speed with which it replicates the virus.

“It is also observed that By infecting many more people, a highly infectious virus can cause more serious illness and deathalthough the virus itself may be less pathogenic ”, explained the researcher.

The study authors used a technique that has already been used to explore other emerging viruses such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS) or bird flu. Its technology consists of use ex vivo cultures of the respiratory tract, taken from living patients during surgery.

After isolating the Omicron variant, the Delta variant, and the parent strain of SARS-CoV-2, experts applied the pathogens to their cultures ex vivo to discover that, 24 hours after infection, Ómicron replicated around 70 times more than the Delta variant and that the original coronavirus in the human bronchus. However, it replicated less efficiently, more than 10 times less, in human lung tissue than the original strain. This research is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Read more:

+ Ómicron vs Delta: What these COVID variants have in common

+ Symptoms of the Omicron variant of COVID for those vaccinated with two or three doses

+ COVID: 6 tips from the CDC to celebrate Christmas without contagion

+ Pfizer Says Booster Vaccine Protects Against Omicron Variant of COVID