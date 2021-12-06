12/07/2021 at 00:40 CET

Inigo Roy

Emelina is 80 years old, she is vaccinated against the coronavirus but if it weren’t for his nephew he wouldn’t have the Covid passport nor could, for example, enter bars and restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 people, go to the hospital or go, why not to bingo. In fact I wouldn’t even know where to start looking for it. In his purse he keeps the receipt that they gave him at the health center when they administered the first and second doses, with the third they no longer gave him any.

If they ask her about the covid passport, she is clear about it or at least had it until they gave her the third booster dose. In her bag, she had a laminated sheet of the document that her nephew printed for her in June when she completed her vaccination schedule. He kept it with his ID and his Social Security card. She knew that it is very important but what she had no idea about, and like many Valencians, is that the passport has to beand update it as new doses of the vaccine and yours are administeredLike everyone else, it had to be downloaded again to reflect the third dose.

Two weeks ago Emelina received the third dose and again she has turned to her nephew to have all the documentation in order. All ready until further notice.

Emelina does not understand PDF files or screenshots, let alone how to carry a passport on a mobile phone. She only uses the phone to call. He does not want to hear about messages “because I am not clear and I do not read them well on the screen,” he assures as he takes it out of his bag and shows the icon that indicates that he has unread messages. “Then I will ask my nephew to delete my messages,” he admits, “because every time I have tried, I have ended up somewhere else.” She has a mobile specially designed for the elderly with a keyboard and an emergency button, so when asked if she knew how to download the vaccination certificate, this 80-year-old Valencian woman had no hesitation in admitting that “my nephew has taken care of that . I don’t know anything about technology or the internet. I have an old-fashioned cell phone because I don’t clarify myself with the modern ones and of course – it seems that these modern things are not for us. I gave her the cell phone when she asked for it and from the hers at one point unloaded the papers to me and my sisters. “

Emelina’s case is not an isolated case. Many older people find themselves with many obstacles to function properly in the digital environment in which the administration and some entities, such as banks, have pressed the accelerator especially during the pandemic. In the era of mobile applications, QR codes and notifications, a significant percentage of society has been left behind.

For them, the Ministry of Health has provided that health centers can issue all this documentation precisely to avoid situations of distress among those who do not have the means or do not know how to download this certificate.

Municipal aid in Valencia

In Valencia, the municipal authorities have decided to take action on the matter and implement a plan to help older people who do not have the technological skills to download the covid passport and are unable to bridge that digital gap. Older people who need this help to obtain the document, will be able to go to the municipal activity centers in the morning and will be attended by the technical teams and the covid staff who work in the centers to help them download and print it.

A growing gap

Making a transfer, paying a receipt at the bank, making an appointment at the doctor or even requesting a registration certificate at the town hall has become in recent months a real ordeal for those older people who do not have the necessary skills to function in the telematic means.

Face-to-face care disappeared during the pandemic And with the return to normality, many organizations and administrations have prioritized self-service through mobile applications, web pages or ATMs, in the case of banks.

Banking entities, for example, have long referred their customers to ATMs to pay bills or issue transfers. This policy directly harms the elderly, not accustomed to the use of this type of telematic means.