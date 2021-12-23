

London, where the Omicron variant has expanded most rapidly, there are 2,036 hospitalized.

For the first time since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, the United Kingdom reported more than 100,000 cases in 24 hours, according to the report delivered this Wednesday by the health authorities.

Total 106,122 new positives were registered for SARS-CoV-2, surpassing by some 13,000 cases the previous record, reported last week.

The increase in infections occurs amid a wave of cases caused by the Omicron variant. The British Government confirmed that it does not plan to impose new restrictions before Christmas Day, although it remains awaiting new data on the severity of the disease caused by the new variant to decide whether more measures will be necessary.

In the country as a whole, 8,008 people with coronavirus are admitted, 5.26 percent more than seven days ago, according to the latest official figures; Although in London, where the Omicron variant has expanded more rapidly, there are 2,036 hospitalized, 48.4 percent more than the previous Wednesday.

UK Children’s Vaccine

“We are learning more about the Omicron all the time. We know that it is significantly more transmissible than the delta variant, we know that two doses of the vaccine are not enough to help, but three doses are, ”Health Minister Sajid Javid told the media.

“In terms of severity, an analysis is being done. It is not complete, but I am waiting to receive it, “he added.

Despite the scenario, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has not wanted to impose confinement in the face of Christmas. Instead, he introduced the “covid passport” to enter discos, reintroduced the mask in some public places and recommended teleworking. However, he warned that he will not hesitate to impose more restrictions if the situation worsens further.

In addition, this day the British regulators approved the use of the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine in children between 5 and 11 years old, after analyzing it and considering it safe.

“There is strong evidence that the benefit far outweighs the risk in using this vaccine in this age group,” said June Raid, chief executive of the UK’s Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The United Kingdom is one of the countries most affected by the covid-19 pandemic; Since the beginning of the health crisis, 147,573 people have died (140 in the last 24 hours), and 11.6 million people contracted the virus.

