

On December 27, vaccination mandate for private employees enters into force

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

With only five days remaining until his term ends, and with COVID infections fired across all five boroughs, due to the boom in the omicron variant, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, is dismissed from office with the entry into force, this Monday, December 27, of his last vaccination term.

As of today the more than 184,000 businesses and private companies in the Big Apple, they must require their workers to have at least the first dose of the vaccine against the COVID to be able to continue in their jobs. The mandate joins similar orders that have been in place since last September for public employees such as teachers, firefighters, police officers and nurses, where the imposition of the vaccine to avoid losing their jobs raised immunization rates.

So he reiterated the City Health Department, As well as the local president’s office, where it was stressed that the measure seeks to get more New Yorkers to get vaccinated, in order to stop the advance of the coronavirus that still does not show signs of leaving the panorama.

The objective is that the 20% of New Yorkers still not immunized do so, because currently of the 8,336,817 residents of the Big Apple, a total of 6,666,539 (80%) have taken at least one dose, and of them 5,960,562, that is, 72% are fully vaccinated.

“Beginning December 27, New York City workers performing work in person or interacting with the public in the course of their business activities must demonstrate that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.” , assured the City, warning that private workers who continue in their jobs after demonstrating that they have the first dose, must, within a maximum period of 45 days, present proof of their second dose, if they opt for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The City was clear in warning private companies that will not be able to allow any unvaccinated worker to attend their workplace after this Monday, explaining that the standard applies to employees who go to headquarters, use vehicles, or where they work in the presence of at least one other person.

The measure has generated divisions, not only by political leaders, but also among unvaccinated employees and business owners, considering that it could have a negative effect, in which private companies could become targets of persecution, due to the current reality of lack of staff that many sites face.

“I believe that imposing the vaccine at this time is the worst idea, because like me, in the city there are many restaurants that have a problem due to the lack of employees, and if I have to demand vaccination, half of those in my kitchen will leave or falsify documents. It’s an attack on business, ”said a restaurant owner in Astoria, who preferred to keep his name to avoid being subject to fixed inspection. “I am not going to fire anyone without a vaccine, because if not, my business will fail. I believe that the City should seek other mechanisms to motivate people who have not been vaccinated and I hope that Eric Adams, who is much more sensible and conscientious than De Blasio, knocks down that order and help us ”.

The overhang City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, also expressed certain concerns about the mandate, and considered that it is not convenient for it to be implemented behind the back of business voices.

“I support the mandates, but I think they needed to do more business outreach for this. I think that implementing the mandates is good, as we have seen with the vaccination numbers, but it is necessary to do the appropriate outreach of the communities that are going to be affected, it was necessary to give people time to do the things they needed and to balance their operations matters, ”said the political leader. “I think this command was not done correctly. If people had been given more time on the horizon, given people more time to show them how they could work together with the City and providers of testing and vaccine sites, it could have been done better. “

Sebastian Gutierrez, who works in a Manhattan bar, and who has the two doses of Moderna’s vaccine, was doubtful about the effects that the vaccine mandate will have, but supports the imposition of immunization orders.

“I was vaccinated and many of my colleagues are vaccinated, and that seems fine to me, because we feel safer, and although I agree that people are ordered to be vaccinated, because many still do not get the idea, I think This order will allow them to close businesses where there are no employees and less now with many becoming ill with COVID due to the variant, ”said the young Colombian. “In my bar, six vaccinated employees are already quarantined by the omicron and only me and three others who are not vaccinated remain, so if they have to run them, we won’t be able to keep the business. “

Data on the vaccination mandate of private employees

184,000 NYC private businesses must require their employees to get vaccinated December 27 the mandate comes into effect Businesses must ask their workers for a copy of their proof of vaccination or a record of a reasonable accommodation with supporting documentation to avoid having it Businesses can create their own Own paper or electronic record that includes worker’s name and dose status 45 days employees will have a single dose to get a second Non-employee workers, such as contractors, must provide proof of vaccination to their employers Businesses can request have a contractor’s employer confirm proof of vaccination Businesses should have records available for eventual inspection Small businesses that would like assistance with this requirement can call the New York City Department of Small Business Services hotline at 888-727 -4692