Colby Covington | Image: AP Images

This Saturday at UFC 268 they face the champion Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington for the 170-pound world championship. The American, as everyone knows, is very mouthy and already warms up the atmosphere prior to the fight, which will be the revenge between the two.

In their first meeting, in December 2019, Covington ended up being knocked out in the 5th round to an intractable Nigerian. A few hours ago Usaman said that the American respected him, but ‘Chaos’ shot openly: «It is false that I respect Kamaru Usman as a fighter. I don’t respect Usman as a fighter! This guy is a cheater, taking all kinds of synthetic substances and steroids into his body.

He’s a cheater, I can see it. Look at her face! He has pimples, acne on his face and all over his body. He is a middle-aged man, 34 years old. He wasn’t supposed to have a hormonal imbalance like that. He is a cheater and I am going to expose him this Saturday », he continued.

Colby flaunts her physical condition and guarantees that this time the duel ends sooner, but with her victory. “Everyone knows that I am the king of cardio, I have infinite gas, I am always ready for five rounds. But let me tell you something: this is not going to come in five rounds. I am in the best physical shape of my life and on Saturday you will see it », Held.

«I changed everything in my preparation. It’s been two years since I first fought Usman, so I had time to make changes. I changed gym and brought my own trainers there. My stand-up coach is César Carneiro, and my judo and jiu-jitsu coach is Daniel Valverde. Much has changed »Covington explained in an interview with Combate.

And followed: “Last time there was no game plan around me, that’s typical for great teams. I don’t need that. At this point in my career, I need individual attention, with all the details focused on me, my camp and my development as a fighter.

Colby, who has a record of 16 wins and two losses, and who was interim welterweight champion in June 2018 by beating Rafael dos Anjos, also emphasized the importance of fighting at Madison Square Garden, a legendary stadium in New York. . It will be Colby’s first fight in town.

“Madison Square Garden is the most iconic sports arena in the United States and probably the most iconic sports arena in the world. If you look at history, on the main pages of this trajectory, you will find the Rolling Stones, Muhammad Ali… and Colby Covington! Do you know what these names have in common? They are legends, Hall of Fame figures, world champions », Hill.

