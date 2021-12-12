Netflix officially canceled the Cowboy Bebop adaptation – 67% live after just one season, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter from a couple of days ago. Although the show had approximately 74 million viewing hours worldwide since its debut, the audience declined in the following weeks and that is not what the streaming giant expected for a production in which it had high expectations due to what which means for many fans the name of the series.

Based on the very popular and classic 1998 anime, Cowboy bebop It is just one of many anime adaptations that fail to convince fans of the original material. Cowboy bebop Netflix seemed to have a hard time finding its audience; He managed to emulate the look of the show, but in his attempt to become something new ended up feeling too rigid and superficial. It was an explosion of tone that often left people wondering just what the company was trying to do.

This live-action version also did not convince the critics, and in one of those cases that are not usually found frequently, both the media and the audience agreed that Netflix did not do well. For some, the news of the cancellation came late, but in any case it was unexpected since we would have believed that they were going to do it later or that they still had the hope of doing a second season. Sometimes, it seems that there are productions that should be canceled and last longer than necessary, but the truth is that nobody understands the way they handle their content.

The cast of Cowboy bebop He took to social media to express his disappointment and sadness at the cancellation of the show on Netflix. It looks like this cowboy has seen his latest space rodeo, much to the relief of fans of the original series. Fans reacted negatively to the show due to some continuity changes, leading to the cancellation of the show.

Mustafa Shakir, the actor who played Jet Black, the bounty hunter who later became the captain of Bebop, made a post on Instagram where he thanked Netflix for the trust they put in, and although he did not go into so many details, we were struck by the fact that he mentioned that there was production problems (via Comic Book).

What a great opportunity right ?! I got to play Jet Black! I will never stop being him … so to speak. That’s rough for me. Netflix went above and beyond for us to achieve this. They really looked after us when shit hit the fan, but at the end of the day, business is business and this was a big ship that needed a lot of fuel. Maybe the haters and critics got us, maybe it wasn’t as good as we thought. All I know is that we did this in the craziest conditions and I’m proud of what we did. Thank you for dreaming about us. See you, space cowboys. Always yours, Jet Black.

Daniella Pineda, Faye Valentine on the series, also used Instagram to share a bittersweet image that seems to capture her feelings on the issue of the cancellation of Cowboy bebop, which was announced less than a month after the first ten episodes of the live-action series arrived on Netflix’s streaming service. With the cliffhanger of the first season, Faye had set off on her own to find out more about her mysterious past, as the Bebop broke up as a result of the discovery of Spike’s background. Needless to say, it seems that these plots will never be explored after Netflix’s cancellation.

Another of those involved who also regretted the cancellation was the writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach through Twitter:

I really loved working on this. It came from a real and pure place of respect and caring. I wish we could do what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, God laughs. See you space cowboy … #CowboyBebop #Paseloquepase

i truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. i wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy … #CowboyBebop #whateverhappenshttps: //t.co/iAcphDkE0M – javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) December 9, 2021

