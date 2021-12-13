For years adaptations, remakes or reboots have been quite common in movies as well as on television. Throughout the years the public has witnessed productions worthy of the original, and many others that only leave the franchise badly in front of the viewers. Although the mistakes and successes are not exclusive to a particular genre, it has been especially the animes that are transformed into live-action that suffer the most from the final results.

Now, Netflix has positioned itself as the streaming giant and, although it already has enough competition, it is difficult to remove the crown. However, while it is true that it has original content worthy of being praised, it has also made big mistakes in which it leaves all its confidence and they turn out to be a loss, which causes it to cancel them. Some projects that he has left halfway through despite his good reception with the audience and critics is Mindhunter – 94%, but the reason for its cancellation was due to its short range compared to what it costs to produce.

On the other hand, there are also their live-action versions of popular anime like Death Note – 40% that were a failure, and it seems that they still do not understand how to respect the essence of the original product. Proof that their strategies are still not working is Cowboy Bebop – 67%, the live-action series that premiered in November to be canceled in December. The show seemed like a big gamble, and the company was giving it enough focus, but from the first glimpses, complaints began to surface about how the characters looked.

The reason the series was canceled was its low reception and the notable amount of bad comments from both critics and fans of the 1998 animated series. Of course this gave a lot to talk about, but now the coordinator script – in charge of supervising continuity, characters, language, etc.), Naomi markman, He used his Twitter account to show his annoyance by revealing that the script for the second season had already been finished for some time.

Not to rub it in your face, but as an individual who has read the Cowboy Bebop season two scripts more than anyone else in this world – damn, what they’re missing.

The fact that the text had been finished before its cancellation speaks of the confidence that Netflix had in the project, or that the writers worked directly on the anime adaptation and then divided it into two parts to have everything ready and start it. as soon as possible to produce the second installment.

To tell the truth, it could be that the original plan was to start his path with a direct adaptation of the anime to, little by little, explore new paths. The final episodes of the series were seen by some as starting to head down the path of the animated film that was released in 2001, which would have been the focus of the second season, opening the doors to a completely original third.

Some of the mistakes made by critics and fans was that each episode lasted about an hour, which made them ramble too much; something that never happened in the animated version since each chapter lasted around 25 minutes, enough to tell a story and highlight the necessary action. Others considered that the series starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda only destroyed the essence of the original.