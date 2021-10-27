After the first images presented by Netflix, the launch of the opening and a very creative teaser, the official trailer for Cowboy Bebop finally arrives, a live-action series that adapts the successful anime of the 90s for a new generation. Fans of the original series may have a lot to say, but non-anime audiences might be drawn to this new sci-fi adventure.

Do not miss: Squid game would earn Netflix nearly $ 900 million

The anime and manga adaptations have not been very well received by critics and fans, especially the movies. We can remember the most infamous cases such as Dragonball Evolution – 14% and Death Note – 40% (the latter from Netflix), or more or less decent versions such as The Vigilante Del Futuro: Ghost In The Shell – 44% or Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55%. Except for the latter, there have only been failures, can the series format overcome the curse that seems to weigh on this type of product?

Cowboy bebop It was developed by Sunrise studio and Bandai Visual production company in 1998; With only 26 episodes, it became a cult classic, and chronicles the adventures of a group of bounty hunters from the future who are dedicated to catching fugitives to earn money. The Netflix series is directed by André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, from a script by Christopher Yost, and stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell as Vicious, and Elena Satine as Julia.

As for the cast, many agreed that John Cho’s hair as Spike was very fitting and true to that of the original character, but they didn’t say the same about Faye Valentine’s characterization. As every fan knows, Faye’s character wore a very revealing outfit, but since 2020, screenwriter Javier Grillo-Marxuach said in an interview with Anime News Network that this aspect would be modified to fit that of “a real human being.” .

You may also be interested in: Mike Flanagan wants to make a Star Wars horror movie

When the first images were revealed, some fans complained about the characterization of Daniella Pineda like Faye Valentine. In addition to the character’s body being highly stylized and almost impossible to find in reality, the adaptation’s clothing was not very revealing. The actress, whom many will remember for her roles in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58% and the series The Originalssaid the following in a live broadcast:

First, I wanted to apologize to the fans for not matching Faye Valentine’s character anatomically. Six feet tall, double-D breasts, two-inch waist. You know, they looked everywhere for that woman and they couldn’t find her, it was kind of weird. So they just went off with my little ass, I know, right?

Currently on Netflix Latin America all 26 episodes of the original anime of Cowboy bebop, so those interested can do a marathon before this live-action remake hits the streaming platform. All the chapters of the new show will be on Netflix on November 19, and this is the official synopsis:

COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space western about three bounty hunters, also known as “cowboys,” all trying to put the past behind them. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a tough and sarcastic team ready to hunt down the most dangerous criminals in the solar system, for the right price. But they can only kick and joke to get out of so many skirmishes before their past finally catches up with them.

In addition to Cowboy bebop, Netflix is ​​working on the adaptation of another successful manga / anime, One Piece, which is about pirates in search of treasure.

You may also be interested in: Mike Flanagan wants to make a Star Wars horror movie