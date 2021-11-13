The embargo on social media reactions for Cowboy Bebop has ended; Netflix’s long-awaited live-action adaptation has generated many expectations, as some believe that the original series is so good that it did not need any kind of adaptation, but others are dying of curiosity to see it. Those who already could, have divided opinions, some say that it is good in some aspects, while in others it fails, and some say that it is very bad.

You may also like: Reasons why Shang Chi is the live-action anime we expected

Cowboy bebop It is an anime that was broadcast for the first time on TV Tokyo in 1998; It has two seasons and 26 episodes, which can currently be enjoyed on Netflix. Over the two decades since its release it has garnered fans, captivated by its excellent animation, its combination of genres such as western and noir, and its interesting main and supporting characters.

For the live-action version Netflix cast John Cho as Spike Spiegel; Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black; and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. The first season has 10 episodes and will premiere on the platform next Friday, November 19. Fans of the original work will then decide if this is a triumph or a new failure in the history of live-action anime and manga adaptations.

We can’t say that all Netflix adaptations are bad, they feature hits like Alice in Borderland – 90%, based on Haro Aso’s manga, and was very well received by critics, but early reactions suggest that the series of Cowboy bebop it is not up to par with the original. Taking an anime or manga to live-action seems to be a great challenge, since we have abundant examples of bad adaptations, and among the worst we can remember Death Note – 40%, Netflix original, and Fullmetal Alchemist – 44%, another failed attempt at bring to live-action one of the great works of anime and manga.

Also read: Knights of the Zodiac: Live-action movie set photos released

In the case of Netflix, despite the fact that it has received a lot of criticism for its films, in the series it usually stands out, it has won important awards and the critics have applauded its productions. Will this be the case Cowboy bebop when the reviews appear? We will have to wait, meanwhile see the reactions:

The social media embargo for Netflix’s #CowboyBebop is over, and I can finally say that I really liked the first season. I’ll have more to say on November 15 when I upload my full review, but anime fans should rest easy. It’s solid! However, I will say one thing. Cowboy Bebop is such an eclectic mix of genres and stylistic tones, that people have found different reasons to like the series. I hope there are a variety of different opinions on how the Netflix show works, and I think that’s fine.

I will say one thing, though. Cowboy Bebop is such an eclectic mix of genres and stylistic tones, that people have found different reasons for liking the series. I fully expect there to be a range of different opinions on how the Netflix show works out – and I think that’s OK. – alessandro fillari (@afillari) November 12, 2021

I’ve been a super fan of Cowboy Bebop since the day I found the first DVD in the back of a Sam Goody in 1998, so I volunteered to review Netflix’s live-action IndieWire adaptation. … That was a serious mistake. (reviews appear Monday, save yourself).

i’ve been a Cowboy Bebop super-fan since the day i found the first DVD in the back of a Sam Goody in 1998, so i volunteered to review Netflix’s live-action adaptation for IndieWire. … That was a serious mistake. (reviews drop monday, save yourselves) – david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 12, 2021

After watching Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, I just have to say it’s the ‘Renaissance of cool’. Cowboy Bebop is a true tribute to the fans, providing an accurate depiction of everyone’s favorite bigwigs. Premiere November 19: See you soon, Space Cowboys!

After screening @ netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, I just have to say it’s the ‘Rebirth of the cool! “@Bebopnetflix is ​​a true homage to fans, giving a faithful depiction of everyone’s favorite big shots. Premiering Nov 19th: See ya soon space cowboys! #CowboyBebop pic.twitter.com/zwq9vGna8T – Amanda Taylor (@geeklyamanda) November 11, 2021

Ok NOW I can really say that I didn’t enjoy #CowboyBebop. It makes the mistake of being a mostly literal adaptation, which obviously pales in comparison to anime, but worse still, it just looks so cheap. The editing, the images, most of the acting is off.

Ok NOW I can actually day that I did not enjoy #CowboyBebop. It makes the mistake of being a mostly verbatim adaptation, which obviously pales in comparison to the anime, but worse yet, it simply looks so cheap. The editing, the visuals, most of the acting is just off. – Rafael Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) November 12, 2021

I think I hate the new Cowboy Bebop. To clarify, we’ve seen every episode of the new #CowboyBebop live-action, full review on @GogglerMY on Monday. It does a lot of things well, but a few additions just didn’t convince me AT ALL.

To clarify, we’ve seen all episodes of the new live action #CowboyBebop, full review coming on @GogglerMY on Monday. It gets a lot right, but some additions just didn’t work for me AT ALL. https://t.co/2gTUUX3FqY – Iain McNally (@McNastyPrime) November 12, 2021

I’ve seen about half of the COWBOY BEBOP live action. The cast is gorgeous and stylish, but struggles with tone and much of the action is underwhelming, with messy editing and choreography. More thoughts in my review next week.

I’ve seen about half of the live-action COWBOY BEBOP. Cast is superb and it’s stylish as hell, but it struggles with tone and much of the action is underwhelming, with haphazard editing and choreography. More thoughts in my review next week. #CowboyBebop – Brent Hankins (@mistermainevent) November 12, 2021

I’m almost done with season 1 of Netflix’s #CowboyBebop. She is funny. Only a few have shown that they know how to make live-action anime, and this is not a Wachowski movie. That being said, the main trio is a great cast, some remixed ideas work better than others, and the music is great. Review on Monday.

Nearly finished with S1 of Netflix’s #CowboyBebop. It’s fun. Only so many have proven to know how to do live-action anime, and this is no Wachowski movie. That said, the core trio is great casting, some remixed ideas work more than others, and the music rules. Review Monday. pic.twitter.com/nbvvoeB2If – Aaron Neuwirth (@ AaronsPS4) November 12, 2021

Don’t leave without reading: 7 anime and manga ruined by Hollywood