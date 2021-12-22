With the primary purpose of bringing the practice of boxing to any social stratum, regardless of age, in addition to promoting discipline for children in schools, and supporting the gymnasiums of the Mayor’s Office, is the project that Coyoacán is developing Boxing, led by Efrén Juárez Soriano, so he hopes to consolidate it in 2022.

The enthusiastic general director indicated that the attractive plan was born in 2017 in the Coyoacán Gymnasium (very close to the Mayor’s Office of the same name) but like other practice rooms, it was temporarily stopped due to the Covid pandemic- 19 and stopped all the plans that were had in mind.

“In this 2021 we return to follow up on all the young boxers of the Mayor’s Office who demand a space to train from us, this being another purpose of Coyoacán Boxing, the promotion of boxing in this Mayor’s Office,” said Efrén.

His idea has had a pleasant acceptance, proof of this, the international amateur tournaments that have been carried out and that have attracted powerfully attention.

“Everything is thanks to the support of the World Boxing Council headed by Mauricio Sulaimán. In these events there have been cultural and sports exchanges between Coyoacanenses and athletes from other countries ”.

Likewise, -as he explained-, international jousts have had a positive impact on their participants.

“These types of tournaments also serve to be seen. A boy from England named Damon O’Neill was seen by Top Rank, and they saw him as one of the best amateur prospects and it will be in 2022 when he makes his professional debut. “

Another of the purposes that Coyoacán Boxing has in its sights is that children learn the values ​​and discipline that boxing projects, aimed at those who attend primary and secondary school.

“We want to keep them away from vice, from bad habits. That they be good athletes and students. Studying and doing sports is how a person will be profitable in life ”.

It is contemplated that in 2022 different programs will be launched with the support of the Mayor’s Office and the WBC, assigned as follows: Knockout of Bullying, Knockout of Harassment of Women, Physical Activations in Public Spaces, Boxing in all neighborhoods of Coyoacán, Boxing Clinics with champions in schools; Art and Culture classes with the support of the WBC, Boxing Hall of Fame, among others.

Currently Coyoacán Boxing is working giving boxing classes from 6:00 to 10:00 AM and from 16:00 to 22:00 from Monday to Friday, with professionals in the field. The modern practice room is located at Avenida Aztecas # 204, Los Reyes Coyoacán neighborhood.