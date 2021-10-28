ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Thursday, 28 October 2021 – 09:32

Rising energy and food prices trigger inflation to levels not seen since 1992

The prices continue their climb in October and are already 5.5% higher than they were a year ago, which is the largest year-on-year increase in 29 years, since September 1992, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of this month advanced this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

This assumes that the rising cost of goods and services It continues to accelerate, since in September the rise in prices compared to the same month of the previous year was 4%.

In addition to base effect -caused by comparing the data with a period of 2020 in which prices fell due to the effect of the pandemic-, the rise in the CPI is explained by the increase in prices of the electricity and, to a lesser extent, of gasoline and gas, which last year were down on the same dates.

The underlying inflation -which does not take into account the price of food nor of the energy products due to being more volatile – also registered an increase, although much more moderate, of the 1.4%.

The INE indicates that since August 1986 there has not been such a high difference between the two indicators, which reflects the disproportionate increase in the prices of energy and electricity. shopping basket compared to other products and services. In monthly rate, prices are 2% higher than in September.

Shopping cart and supplies go up

According to these advanced data, in which the price evolution of each type of product is not detailed, the goods considered “covid-19 goods” -including food drinks, household nondurable goods, pharmaceutical and medical products, pet products and personal care items – have risen by one in October. 1.3% year-on-year -in line with the rise of the previous month-.

The biggest rise has been registered by “covid-19 services”, which measure the prices of rental housing, supplies (water, electricity, gas…), telephone services, insurance, bank commissions and funeral services. The prices of these services are a 16.2% higher than a year ago and 3.6% higher than a month ago. In September, the prices of “covid-19 services” rose 10.5% in year-on-year terms.

With this climb, the average CPI for 2021 already stands at 2.5%, well above the inflation expectation of 0.9% that the Government had forecast and also the price stability objective of 2% set by the European Central Bank.

