The High Court of England and Wales denied a motion to exclude evidence in a trial seeking to establish whether Australian computer scientist Craig Wright is actually the author of the Bitcoin White Paper, Satoshi Nakamoto. This was announced this Wednesday, December 22, the organization COPA (Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance), plaintiffs in this case.

This is the first hearing in the case that began in April at the request of COPA, a non-profit organization created by Square, to remove legal barriers that impede the development of cryptocurrencies. As reported by CriptoNoticias, the organization sued Wright before the British Supreme Court and requested a declaration that the defendant is not the author, nor is the copyright owner of the Bitcoin White Paper.

The document that includes the decision indicates that the defense of Craig Wright asked the judge in the case, Paul Matthews, exclude from the trial any reference to the litigation against Kleiman, which took place in a US court, and which had a recent resolution partially favorable to the Australian.

Judge Paul Matthews did not allow Craig Wright to exclude references to the Kleiman trial, where he demonstrated “obstructive behavior.” Source: legalfutures.co.uk

According to the defendant, the allegations presented in that trial “are not relevant to this case and should be crossed out,” since they will “cause unjust damage and also an undue burden on the defendant.” However, Chief Justice Matthews considered that these references necessarily they must be debated to “prove the defendant’s claim that he is in fact Satoshi Nakamoto.”

Notably, according to a Bitcoin Magazine investigation, in the Kleiman trial, which spanned 4 years, two intermediate judges found in Craig Wright’s conduct an “intentional and bad faith pattern of obstructive behavior, including submit incomplete or misleading allegations, submit a false statement, knowingly produce a fraudulent trust document, and give testimony at the evidentiary hearing. “

Wright Won First Lawsuit Over Bitcoin White Paper By Default

Last June the British High Court itself had ruled in favor of Craig Wright in a lawsuit involving the Bitcoin White Paper. In this case, Wright acted as a plaintiff, seeking to enforce the removal of the cryptocurrency whitepaper from the bitcoin.org website.

However, the ruling favored Craig Wright on a technicality. As reported by CriptoNoticias at the time, the website administrator, known by his pseudonym Cøbra, refused to identify himself, an essential requirement to present an oral statement. Thus, the Court declared the “defiance” of the accused and ruled in favor of the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto.

On the social network Twitter, where the COPA organization announced the result of the first hearing in the current case, Wright’s lawyer, Calvin Ayre, responded that Judge Matthews’ decision does not represent a victory for the plaintiffs. But nevertheless. Ayre did not substantiate his claim.