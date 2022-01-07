01/07/2022 at 09:14 CET

Lorenzo Marina

A donkey had to be rescued by crane the afternoon of this Thursday after fall down a 10-foot well on a farm in Son Servera, in Mallorca. The owner of the animal has resorted to his truck crane, equipped with a long boom, so that Bombers de Mallorca could save the donkey.

The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the Son Sard farm, located in the municipality of Son Servera. The owner has called the emergency services to report that his donkey had fallen into a dry well about three meters deep and I had been imprisoned there.

A team of Bombers de Mallorca, from the Artà park, has come quickly to the farm. When the rescue services considered how to proceed to remove the animal from the hole, the owner provided the technical means. By having a crane truck, the farmer has driven it to the mouth of the well. The firefighters have placed a slings under the belly of the animal and they have managed to lift it to the surface without major problems.

The @BombersdeMca and the royal patges have fetched the rescue of an ass of the Dels Reis entourage that, one pasture finalitzat the distribution of regals, has sofert a caiguda in a small pool in Son Servera. Ja està de camí cap a Orient. pic.twitter.com/GoeFwQeLgg – Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) January 6, 2022

Apparently, the farmer had recently moved to that farm in Son Sard and the donkey was exploring his new residence. The colt did not realize that there was an open pit and has plunged to the bottom to a depth of three meters. Fortunately, the animal has not suffered any injury.