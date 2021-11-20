Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

This morning, Top Rank organizes a gala where it faces one of its stars, although we do not know for how long, with a fighter from the competition, PBC. It will be at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, United States.

Terence crawford (37-0, 28 KO), WBO welterweight world champion, after more than a year without entering the ring, risks his scepter against Shawn porter (31-3-1, 17 KO). The southpaw from Omaha will try to delight precious boxing fans with another predictable great performance, as we meet one of the best technical fighters on the planet: he dominates all the luck of the sport he practices, from the changing of the guard or the crossbowing at the defensive level as the precision and change of trajectory in his blows at the attack level. A little over a year ago, he totally disbanded Kell Brook, as he did before anyone who dared to lock himself in a ring with him. His age, 33 years, goes against him, so it is to be expected that, once his relationship with Bob Arum ends after this gala, he will seek to get closer to whoever guarantees him to unify crowns, as happened in his journey as a super lightweight, or at least high activity while your optimal faculties last.

His rival, Shawn Porter, is one of the best Bud has ever faced. Kell Brook, Keith Thurman and Errol Spence, all three very close decisions, have been his three sporting executioners in a career adorned with IBF and WBC world titles in the past. The current WBA champion, Yordenis Ugás, was one of those defeated by this fighter who proves the theory that several defeats do not imply ceasing to belong to the elite. At 34, it is expected that he will present an imposing physical condition, as in his entire career, despite a year and three months without stepping on the ring, which will lead him to try to impose a high rhythm to suffocate such a complicated rival like the one you face today.

The preliminary matches are also very attractive, as the Brazilian Dodge Falcao (28-0, 20 KO) and the Canadian Patrice volny (16-0, 10 KOs) meet in a tie for the IBF middleweight title. The South American is presented as a favorite due to his much better resume, since his time as a world and Olympic medalist a decade ago. Also in the middleweight the Kazakh Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (10-0.6 KO) and the Franco-Cameroonian Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KO) will fight ten rounds as an ordeal to see if the US-resident southpaw, a former gold medalist at the 2013 Almaty World Cup, continues to move in the right direction in pursuit of meeting the elite. of its weight. Also, there will be a more than interesting lawsuit in the limit of the pen between the English born in Ghana Isaac dogboe (22-2, 15 KO), former super bantamweight world champion, and Christopher Diaz (26-3, 16 KO). The smurf has just fallen before the «Vaquero» Navarrete and will look for a new opportunity to get closer to the coveted belt.

The evening can be followed live in Spain at dawn from this Saturday to Sunday through FIGHT SPORTS, starting the broadcast at 3:00.