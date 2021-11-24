Crawford vs Porter today live and direct online; result of the cards at the moment. BRAND Claro

Round 10 | Porter goes back to the canvas in this tenth and the corner decides to stop the fight. Terence Crawford wins and retains the WBO welterweight title.

Round 10 | What a way to start the tenth. Crawford drops a left and sends Porter straight to the canvas, who manages to get up but the champion already smelled blood.

Round 9 | Something that should be highlighted the most is the physical background of both fighters. We are in the ninth round and both still look energetic to face the final stretch.

Round 8 | The challenger felt the danger and responded at the end of the eighth to match. They both want to win and they want to do it by knockout. What a fight we have.

Round 8 | Terence comes out with a lot of desire to the eighth round and now he goes forward, connecting all the blows that come from his fists and putting Porter in trouble.

Round 7 | Crawford’s left that goes all over Porter’s face and the champion already shows tools to try to retain the scepter.

Round 7 | The fight is getting old and it’s time for Porter to keep up the show if he wants to take the belt home tonight.

Round 6 | Unintentional head butt that leaves a cut in Crawford and now both already have blood on their faces but nothing serious so far.

Round 6 | Crawford tries to attack again but Porter surprises him there and makes him tremble with a great right that does not send him to the canvas.

Round 5 | Terence knows that it was not his best round and closes the fifth by cornering Shawn on the ropes but without managing to put any serious blow on him.

Round 5 | Crawford misses the hook and Porter gets in to hurt him but the champion ties him up and the referral has to intervene to separate them.

Round 4 | Porter lowers his guard and remote in his legs, looking for the champion to go on the attack but he does not bite the bait and stays at a distance.

Round 4 | Crawford wakes up at the beginning of the quarter and hits a short uppercut to Porter’s chin, who just a miracle doesn’t go to the mat and remains on his feet.

Round 3 | A series of feints by Porter to open the opponent and finally hits a right hand of pure power to Crawford. We are seeing a great fight.

Round 3 | Porter starts the third going for the rival but the champion walks well back and escapes the attacks with pure legs.

Round 2 | This is a war and they both start exchanging shrapnel in the center of the ring, causing everyone to get up from their seats.

Round 2 | Crawford seems to be waiting for the right moment to go on the counterattack but so far it is Porter who moves best in the ring and who seeks to attack.

Round 1 | Porter avoids being hit with the waist movement and immediately responds with a counterattack and going to the front at the beginning of the fight.

Round 1 | Raaaaaaaaaancaaaaaaaaaa the fight and Porter is the first to drop his hands, looking to connect a right to the face but Terence moves well to prevent it.

Both fighters are already walking towards the ring and we are just seconds away from seeing them face off for the championship. VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOOOS WITH THE SHARES.

There is no time for more Now we are going with the main fight, Terence Crawford puts his belt and his undefeated quality at stake against Shawn Porter at Mandalay Bay from Las Vegas and we are waiting for the pre-ceremony to begin.

Round 6 | By split technical decision, Brazil’s Esquiva Falcao took the win over Canadian Patrice Volny in a fight that was stopped by a header in the sixth round.

Round 6 | Well no, this has come to an end and we will have to go to the cards to know the winner but the public does not like this decision at all.

Round 6 | Falcao asks for time to see if he can recover and has up to five minutes to see if he can.

Round 6 | Uyyyyyyyyyyyy, watch out. Both fighters head butt and Falcao gets a cut on his eyebrow, to see if they don’t stop the fight.

Round 6 | Falcao knows that this can get out of hand and goes out to the sixth round to score, something that he had stopped doing after the first three rounds but now he is taking it up again.

Round 5 | Volny already takes juice out of his long arms and already connects Falcao with danger, finishing the round with a seven-hit shrapnel and matching the actions.

Round 4 | Now Volny lets go of his hands and begins to work on the attack, to see if it is not too late to try to match the fight.

Round 3 | We still see nothing of the Canadian, who does not get the most out of his arm’s length and allows himself to reach the Brazilian.

Round 2 | Same start in the second round, Falcao dominates and immediately takes Patrice against the ropes, who has not implemented his plan of attack and only prevents them from hurting him.

Round 1 | The Brazilian insists with the combinations and finishes with a good left but hits the guard of Volny, who cannot remove the blows.

Round 1 | Volny has the advantage in the distance but Falcao seeks to get well from the bottom and puts a couple of combinations that connect the face of the Canadian.

Let’s go with the next fight and Brazilian Esquiva Falcao faces Patrice Volny in an elimination match for the IBF middleweight title. VAAAAAAMOOOOOOS WITH THE SHARES.

Round 8 | Well, Janibek Alimkhanuly did not want to stop the fight but the referee realizes his extensive dominance and decides to give him the victory by technical knockout after eight rounds of fight.

Round 8 | Despite his wide dominance, Janibek appears to be looking forward to the end of the fight and is not going to lead to the knockout in this eighth round.

Round 7 | The cameruns continue to show us nothing in this fight and only resist the attacks of Janibek, who has lost power and seems to want to knock out.

Round 6 | The pace of the fight slows in this second half but it could just be for the Kazakh to take a breath and go for the knockout soon.

Round 5 | N’Dam breathes deeply through his mouth at the attacks of Janibek, who already wants to end the fight but we have reached the end of the fifth round.

Round 4 | Janibek does not stop the machine from the blows and continues to overwhelm the tival, who does not release his hands to counteract and leaves everything to the Kazakh.

Round 3 | Janibek Alimkhanull lets go of a brutal left that sends Hassan to the canvas but is saved by the bell and ends the third round. It seems that this is not long in coming to an end.

Round 3 | Alimkhanuly knows that he already has N’Dam in his hands and goes ahead, with everything, looking for the knockout only in round 3 of action.

Round 2 | The Kazakh continues to go forward and does not let his rival react, he completely controls this second round and looks much better.

Round 1 | First round completely dominated by Alimkhanuly and Hassan still can’t figure out how to counter the opponent’s attacks.

Round 1 | Janibek starts the entire first round and immediately goes on the attack, putting his opponent on the ropes with combinations.

This does not stop and we go to the next fight, which is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Hassan N’Dam at Mandalay Bay.

Round 5 | Incredible, both fighters were exchanging blows in the center of the ring but the referee decides to stop Araujo the fight and Muratalla wins by TKO in the fifth round.

Round 5 | Muratalla starts the fifth round very well and releases a combination that makes Araujo tremble but he remains standing and releases his hands to avoid being knocked out.

Round 4 | Raymond works the hook very well and little by little he generates pain in the rival, who responds with a forehand that already lands on Muratalla’s face.

Round 3 | Muratalla knows that Araujo can generate a lot of danger and now seeks to attack his body but the Argentine counterattacks and is not an easy prey.

Round 3 | Despite the blows, Araujo does not back down and wants this to be a real war in the center of the ring.

Round 2 | Raymond takes this second round completely, making up for what he could not do in the start and now it is he who looks the most dangerous in the ring.

Round 2 | Muratalla wakes up at the beginning of the second round and drops shrapnel with combinations that do connect to the Argentine fighter.

Round 1 | Araujo knows that he is not the favorite for this fight, but he is the one who seeks the attack the most and it seems that he wants to finish it with a single blow, releasing dangerous blows that have not yet landed.

Round 1 | Muratalla starts going forward but the South American Araujo does not refuse to fight and also enters the exchange in the center of the ring.

Now yes, we go squarely with the stellar fights of the night and those in charge of opening the actions are Raymond Muratalla and Elias Araujo in an eight-round fight in light weight.

Shawn Porter is no newbie to the boxing world and He enters tonight’s fight with a professional record of 31 wins and three losses, although he is not a knockout since he has only finished 17 times that way.

A very tight fight they just gave us Isaac Dogboe and Christopher Daz, where the winner was the African by majority decision at the close of tonight’s preliminary card.

The theme of the week in the world of boxing has been the decision of Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez from making the leap to cruiserweight, which has been applauded by Shawn Porter, who faces Terence Crawford.

“I love watching you do it, man. He is not practicing this sport, but it is a big part of this sport. No matter where you go or no matter what you do, everyone will tune in. “ declared the former world champion this Friday.

We were watching a good fight between Adam Lopez and Adan Ochoa, but unfortunately the lawsuit had to be stopped due to a cut on Ochoa’s eyebrow in the second round and there is no winner.

One of the doubts what else the fan asks when it comes to a boxing fight is how much each fighter will win and this time Terence Crawford won around 6 million dollars, while Shawn Porter took 4 million.

This does not stop and in another match of the preliminary card, Former Olympian Karlos Balderas takes the victory by technical knockout in four rounds against Julio Cortez.

The actions have already started in the ring and In his debut as a professional boxer, Tiger Johnson defeated Antonius Grable by technical knockout in four rounds.

Hello Hello hello. Good afternoon and welcome, tonight we have boxing of the highest level with the fight between T.erence Crawford and Shawn Porter, where the WBO welterweight belt will be at stake.

The This evening’s preliminary billboard began at 6:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. CDMX and 3:00 p.m. PT, while the stars will begin to enter the ring at 9:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. CDMX and 6:00 p.m. PT.

-Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter | 12 rounds | For Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

-Dodge Falcao vs. Patrice Volny | 12 rounds | IBF Middleweight Eliminator

-Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam | 10 rounds | Medium weight

-Raymond Muratalla vs. Steven Ortiz | 8 rounds | Light weight

-Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Daz | 10 rounds | Featherweight

-Guido Vianello vs. TBD | 6 rounds | Heavyweight

-Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa | 10 rounds | Featherweight

-Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez | 8 rounds | Light weight

-Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable | 4 rounds | Welterweight