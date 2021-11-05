LAS VEGAS (November 4, 2021) – There will be many exciting backup battles on Saturday, November 20 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Two high-stakes middleweight matchups and a 50-50 fight between undefeated lightweights will comprise the PPV backup fights that will be starred by the super welterweight fight between undefeated WBO world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and the Former two-time “Showtime” welterweight world champion Shawn Porter.

In the co-feature battle, and in a 12-round IBF middleweight world title eliminator, you’ll see 2012 Brazilian Olympic silver medalist Elusive “La Pantera” Falcao battle undefeated Patrice Volny.

The PPV telecast also includes a 10-round middleweight battle between rising star Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly and former world champion Hassan N’Dam, and an eight-round lightweight duel between undefeated prospects Raymond. Danger ”Muratalla and Steven“ The Hitman ”Ortiz.

Presented by Top Rank and TGB Promotions, Crawford-Porter will be a Top Rank PPV exclusively on ESPN + in the United States at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The remaining tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting AXS.com.

Before the PPV telecast, a special featherweight attraction will set the stage. Former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe will face two-time title challenger Christopher “Smurf” Diaz in a 10-round featherweight fight. The Dogboe-Diaz match will air live on ESPN2 and ESPN + at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Additional undercard preliminary fights will be announced shortly.

Falcao (28-0, 20 KOs) is a seven-year-old professional who signed with Top Rank after the 2012 Olympics. The 31-year-old left-hander has steadily climbed the world rankings and knocked out five consecutive foes dating back. to 2019. In his last outing, he stopped former world title challenger Artur Akavov in four rounds. Volny (16-0, 10 KOs), from Montreal, Canada, has fought all of his professional fights in his home country and is coming off a knockout in March of prominent badass Janks Trotter. The winner of Falcao-Volny will be in line to fight for the title currently held by Gennadiy Golovkin.

“I have waited for an opportunity like this for a long time, and I will seize it with both hands,” said Falcao. “I have an Olympic medal and now is the time to add a professional world title to my trophy case.”

Volny said: “I had several big opportunities that fell through, but I’m excited that the Falcao fight is happening. It will not be an easy fight, but I have been training for a long time and I will do whatever it takes to earn my title shot. “

Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KOs) is ranked the second WBO middleweight and is coming off his biggest win yet, an eighth round knockout over former world champion Rob Brant. From Zhilandy, Kazakhstan, the 2016 Olympian has knocked out four consecutive opponents dating back to April 2019. N’Dam (38-5, 21 KOs), a 17-year-old professional from Cameroon, won the world weight title WBA middleweight in 2017 and challenged for world titles three other times. After a pair of losses at super middleweight, N’Dam returns to the middleweight ranks, where he most recently defeated the formidable Martin Murray by majority decision.

Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs), of Fontana, California, rose to fame fighting at the famous Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California. He last fought on the Josh Taylor-José Ramírez undercard in May, knocking out José Gallegos in five rounds. Ortiz (12-0, 3 KOs), of Philadelphia, has become used to defeating undefeated prospects. In his last six fights, he has defeated four undefeated fighters, including a 14-0 unanimous decision over Jeremy Hill in March.

Dogboe (22-2, 15 KOs) has revitalized his career since back-to-back losses in title fights to Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete. After a comeback knockout win over Chris Avalos, he outpointed Adam Lopez by majority decision in June. Diaz (26-3, 16 KOs) is a two-time world challenger coming off a 12th-round TKO loss in a bid for the WBO featherweight world title against Navarrete. The Puerto Rican veteran had won two bouts as a featherweight entering the Navarrete fight and hopes that a win over Dogboe will lead to a third chance at world title glory.

“I’m excited for this challenge, a great opportunity to get closer to becoming a two-division world champion,” said Dogboe. “This is a fight fans will not want to miss. I know Christopher is tough, but I am stronger, tougher, and smarter. I would like to congratulate everyone at Top Rank for making this fight possible and Diaz for accepting the challenge. I always want to give the fans something to remember. That’s why I leave everything in the ring ”.

Diaz said: “I’m back and I’m very excited to fight on a big stage like Crawford vs. Porter. Dogboe is a solid fighter who only has two losses to Navarrete. We both have a lot to give to boxing, ”Diaz said. “The fans already know what to expect every time I step into the ring. I’m sure this fight will steal the show on November 20. “