In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are one of those who wants a powerful computer to work or play at home and you do not mind that it is a desktop, there is an offer from Amazon that will surely interest you.

Over the last few years, the world of computing lives immersed in a real roller coaster that has not always acted in favor of users, especially since the price of Gaming PCs is skyrocketing due to the shortage of graphics cards, something that makes it very difficult to build a good computer to play games.

On the other hand, laptops are living their golden moment, with a multitude of sales on offer and very cheap models for all kinds of purposes. Having said that, there are still some old-fashioned PCs that are very worthwhile, such as an ASUS model which is at a bargain price on Amazon, for only 449 euros.

It is quite a competitive price if you look at its specifications, which for example include 16GB of RAM or an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a guarantee of fluidity that is also accompanied by SSD storage.

This desktop PC is very cheap and quite powerful, with Ryzen 5 and 16GB of RAM, so it is perfect for work but also for playing.

Without a doubt, it is a good computer, cheap and powerful enough to run practically any Windows application and even some games, although it does not have dedicated graphics but an integrated Radeon RX Vega 11.

These are some of its most outstanding specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Integrated Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 RAM Memory: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Operating System: No OS

These are the best-selling laptops in Amazon Spain, the main online store in our country. Teams with the best value for money triumph.

As you can see, it has an obvious problem, and that is that it comes without an operating system installed. It is not an insurmountable inconvenience since you can easily install Windows 10 on your own, or go directly to Windows 11, which is loaded with important news, especially in terms of interface and performance.

For the rest, for the price that this ASUS PC has, few drawbacks can be put on it, and it even has Free shipping anywhere in Spain, whether or not you have an Amazon Prime account.

That said, if you have it, so much the better, because one of the benefits for Prime users is the express delivery of your orders, in just one day. That is why you may be interested in taking the opportunity to sign up for the free trial month before making the purchase.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.