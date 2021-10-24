Related news

Unfold is an editor that will make your photos look perfect on any social network, as it has more than 400 templates available with which you can get the most out of the application.

And, despite the fact that Instagram or Facebook have integrated editors, there are times when a specialized editor can serve you better than the native, and more if he knows perfectly the different formats that are applied in social networks, how is the case.

Unfold different templates The Free Android

The main screen of the application is that of templates, where you can select from several types, both animated and static, so that you can insert your photographs into these and give a differential touch to your stories or publications.

By selecting one, it will take you to an editor from which you can add your own photo to the template and preview how it will look when you upload it, so that you can give it the go-ahead, or make changes before finishing editing.

Unfold The Free Android Editor’s Getting Started

You can use some completely free of charge, while for others you must subscribe to one of the plans that the service has. Even if you don’t pay, you can enjoy a good number of them.

A very complete editor with many options

Unfold creating a story The Free Android

When entering the editor, it will first give you to choose if you want to use the publication format or the story format so that your creation perfectly matches the aspect ratio the type of content you want to upload.

After this, you just have to select the photo you want to use and adjust it to fit the way you want on said template. When you do, you can also write text, insert stickers, choose a different background color or even duplicate the finished image.

Story completion in Unfold The Free Android

On the other hand, you even have the possibility of taking pictures with the application’s camera, which will allow you to use different filters to give your images a very different style. You can even apply motion filters to still images.

Motion effect on an image The Free Android

Planner to know how your feed will look

With its feed planner, you can have a preview of how the photos will look when you upload them to the different social networks. For this you will have to connect them to the application, And in the case of Instagram, it will collect the photos you have uploaded to show you in order.

Unfold Options The Free Android

Once you have done this, by clicking on Add to grid you will see a preview of how any image will be in your feed, to see if it fits aesthetically with the rest of the images you have uploaded

In addition to this, it has a utility that will allow you to create a website to put it in the biography of your social networks and link to the rest of these from the same place.

Storie with template from Unfold The Free Android

How to download Unfold on your Android

Unfold is an application that you can find for free on Google Play, although it also has a payment component which will allow you to unlock different templates and content, as well as create your own link website.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you