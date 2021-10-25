In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Record video 24/7, even at night, access them from anywhere with these Yi Home Camera 1080p cameras.

WiFi surveillance cameras are the most popular today. They are cheap, easy to configure and no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection you can access them and see what is happening at home.

Yi Home 1080p Home Surveillance Camera It is a very popular model of the brand that makes Xiaomi cameras. If it was already cheap, now it is more, because you can find this pack of 2 units for less than 50 euros.

These Yi cameras have a sensor capable of recording video and broadcasting it on the internet in Full HD resolution 24 hours a day. Its 112º lens allows you to see everything that happens in a room.

Access the live image from your application to see what is happening. But the camera also has motion detection and will alert you with notifications.

This camera, having night vision, is also often used as a baby monitor. It is even capable of detecting the sound of a baby crying.

This camera is fully compatible with the Google Assistant and Alexa, so if you have a speaker with an Echo Show screen, you can ask Alexa to show your camera live.

Get this pack of 2 cameras for only 48.99 euros and thus you will be able to maintain the security of your house in several rooms or covering all the angles of a large room.

