For his next audiovisual project, director and screenwriter Mike Flanagan will draw on the work of one of the greatest exponents of horror in literature. We are talking about the one and only writer Edgar Allan Poe, whose memorable story The Fall of the House of Usher will be the foundation of an upcoming show by Flanagan, who just in September 2021 presented his acclaimed miniseries Midnight Mass on Netflix.

According to recent reports, this forthcoming adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher also bears the stamp of the red “N”. In fact, it consists of the fifth collaborative project between Netflix and Flanagan: a partnership that began with the horror series The Curse of Hill House (2018). In February 2019, the producer signed a multi-year deal with the streaming king, through his Intrepid Pictures brand. Hence, the platform will provide exclusive premiere to all its subsequent programs, that is, The Curse of Bly Manor (2020) and the recent Midnight Mass.

According to Indiewire, Netflix announced this week that Mike Flanagan will develop a miniseries entitled The Fall of the House of Usher, which takes up the eponymous tale from 1839. However, this will not be the only story by the Gothic novelist that he will offer. support to the audiovisual project. In the company’s words, the show will be based “on multiple works by Edgar Allan Poe.”

It will also be composed of eight episodes, of which four will be directed by Flanagan. The rest will boast Michael Fimognari, who stands out as the star cinematographer of the first, after lending his lens at Hill House, Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, among other productions.

Netflix has not yet revealed an official synopsis or tentative release date.

The fall of the House of Usher has been brought to film on several occasions. The adaptations date back to the 1920s with a couple of silent films. Forty years later, House of Usher was released by director Roger Corman, starring the legendary Vincent Price. It was the first of eight feature films with which that American filmmaker brought different stories by Edgar Allan Poe to the big screen.

Before pouring his own vision into Poe’s work, Mike Flanagan has another title pending with Netflix. It is the horror series The Midnight Club, which is based on a youth novel of the same name. It is currently in post-production and the platform has not yet announced when it will land in its catalog.

