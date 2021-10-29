There is no doubt that The Squid Game is the series of the moment. South Korean fiction continues to sweep Netflix, but its end has not convinced some … including LeBron James. The NBA player was caught talking to Anthony Davis about the outcome, which, in his opinion, was disappointing. Criticisms to which the creator of the Asian series has now responded.

“I did not like the ending. I know they planned a season two, but get on the damn flight, go see your daughter, bro. What are you doing? ”LeBron said of the protagonist’s decision in the last sequence of The Squid Game. Some criticisms that the creator of the series has taken with good humor … but has not hesitated to respond.

“LeBron James is great and can say what he wants. I respect that. I am very grateful that you have seen the entire series. But I would not change my ending. That is my end. If it has its own ending, maybe it could make its own sequel. I’ll watch him and maybe send him a message saying ‘I liked your whole series, except the ending,’ “Hwang Dong-hyuk joked in an interview with The Guardian.

The director previously explained why Gi-hun decides not to travel to see his daughter. “The first season ends with Gi-hun turning around and not getting on the plane to America. And that was, in fact, my way of communicating the message that you should not get carried away by the competitive flow of society, but should start thinking about who created the whole system, and if there is any chance to turn it around. and face him. Therefore, it is not necessarily that Gi-hun is coming back for revenge. Actually, it could be interpreted as if he is making very direct eye contact with what is actually happening in the big picture. So I thought it might be a good simple but ambiguous way to end Gi-hun’s story, “he told THR.

Although this outcome seems to suggest that there will be a second season, it has not been confirmed at the moment. However, the creator already has some ideas. “I have left some things open to discuss in the second season, if it happens. I want to reveal the past of the leader (Lee Byung Hun), the history of Joonho (Wi Ha Joon) and that of the man who carries ddakjis in his briefcase (Gong Yoo), ”he told CNN.

“Since writing, producing and directing a series is just a lot of work, it worries me when I think about filming season 2. Nothing is confirmed at the moment. I’m personally looking at it, as a lot of people are talking about season 2, “he added.

Source: However