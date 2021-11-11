After having left behind the strongest part of the pandemic, where consumers stopped consuming significantly due to confinement, consumers Americans are spending more and increasing credit card balances, published Yahoo! Finance.

In a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, it is noted that consumers are reversing a change they achieved during the Covid-19 crisis, when they reduced spending and even substantially paid off their debts.

Donghoon Lee, Research Officer at the New York Federal Reserve, commented that: “As pandemic relief efforts decline, We are beginning to see the reversal of some of the trends in credit card balance observed during the pandemic, namely, the reduction in consumption and the payment of balances ”.

“At the same time, as pandemic restrictions are lifted and credit card consumption, use and balances normalize, they are resuming their pre-pandemic trends, albeit from lower levels.” Donghoon Lee of the New York Fed

According to the researchers, credit card use is reverting to pre-pandemic patterns, as credit card use Consumption in this way increased by $ 17,000 million, both in the second and third trimesters.

However, it is clarified that the balances were still $ 123 billion lower than end of 2019, according to the quarterly report on debt and credit of the households.

The New York Fed notes that during the pandemic, Households took advantage of direct cash payments and mortgage and student loan forbearance programs, to reduce your credit card debt.

Faced with this situation, the report showed, banks may be offering more credit to customers with lower credit scoresAs the issuance of credit cards for this segment has returned to pre-pandemic levels, after it decreased at the beginning of the crisis.

The investigation revealed that consumer debt delinquency remains lowThanks in large part to federal aid.

