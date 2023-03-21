‘Creed 3’ is on track to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise starring Michael B. Jordan

‘believe 3′ continues to build his own path, despite the absence of Sylvester Stallone. The film, spin-off of ‘Rocky’, continues to sweep the box office, celebrating its third weekend among the first films chosen by the audience.

In a new collection report, it is noted that the film directed by Michael B. Jordan, earned $ 127.7 million in just three weeks. Other reports suggest that it has now crossed the $200 million mark, and continues to make money at the box office as the days go by. In fact, it has now surpassed 2018’s Creed 2, which earned $214.2 million.

The film has exceeded all expectations at the box office and it is due to many factors, these include the presence of three stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Jordan, Majors and Tessa Thompson) and the fact that Creed II continues to be the highest grossing movie of the franchise thus far, setting the stage for a big comeback.

‘Creed 3’ is the film with the highest opening debut in the entire sports movie genre.

Will there be ‘Creed 4’?

The continuation of the franchise has not been confirmed, but there is nothing to prevent it.

With this film, Michael B. Jordan is consolidated as the person in charge of leading the future of the film, making his directorial debut, in the best style of Stallone with Rocky.

The actor has not hidden his pleasure in directing this project and giving it more of its own personality, coming out of the shadow of the historic ‘Rocky’.

That is why the actor could be in talks with Amazon Prime Video, to promote a future Spin-Off of ‘Creed’ itself that would develop the story of Viktor Drago, son of the remembered Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

Stallone’s position on the development of these projects from his own story of the Philadelphia boxer is still unknown.