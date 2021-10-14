10/14/2021 at 9:21 PM CEST

.

The Argentine coach Hernan Crespo affirmed this Thursday that he is leaving Sao Paulo “with the tranquility of having always given the best” after eight months at the helm of the team, which borders on relegation in the Brazilian Championship.

“A stage of hard work is over, with responsibility, commitment and effort, we try to bring our idea and game proposal,” said the historic Albiceleste striker in a farewell message posted on social networks.

Sao Paulo announced the day before the departure of Crespo after a series of poor results in the League and, a few hours later, the return to the bench of Rogério Ceni, who made history as a goalkeeper in the São Paulo tricolor.

“I wish Rogério the best for everything that comes, “said Crespo, who is leaving the Morumbí team after winning the 2021 Paulista Championship, one of the most important regional tournaments in Brazil.

The 46-year-old Argentine coach thanked the players “for his great effort, dedication and commitment”. He also remembered the club’s leaders for having given him “the possibility of being part of Sao Paulo and its history, and for the great commitment and affection” they have given him since he arrived.

Finally, he thanked the club staff for treating him and his technical committee with “a lot of love” and the 20 million tricolor fans for “cheering from day one” and demonstrate “great support at all times.”

Crespo, who began his career as a coach in the lower categories of Italian Calcio, thus ends his first adventure on the Brazilian benches. He arrived in Sao Paulo in February of this year from the Argentine Defense and Justice, with which he won the 2020 South American Cup after defeating Lanús 0-3, also from Argentina.

He started on the right foot with the achievement of the title of the Paulista Championship, but fell in the Copa Libertadores in the quarterfinals against the current champion, Palmeiras, and in the Brazilian League never finished moving away from the bottom of the rankings.

Currently, Sao Paulo occupies the thirteenth position of the national championship, with 30 points, just three above the drop, with a discreet balance of six wins, twelve draws and seven losses.