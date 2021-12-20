12/20/2021 at 08:36 CET

LMG

The proceedings are secret. Not a detail can transcend to prevent the research on the murder of Javi Gómez, a Valencian living in Saragossa who was dedicated to guarding a hemp field in the town of Pleitas, you can leave this crime unsolved. But 80 days have already passed and the Judicial Police team of the Zaragoza Civil Guard Command continues without stopping the person or persons responsible of this violent death. The seventh in police investigation so far this year in Aragon.

The body was found on the morning of Saturday, October 2, next to a ditch that runs along the road between Pleitas and Bárboles. It seemed that the SUV in which the victim was riding had suffered an accident when going off the road, but this was not the case since had a shot in the back. The warning voice was given by a cyclist who was circulating there.

Members of the armed institute quickly moved to that place and thoroughly analyzed the crime scene. Quickly they discarded the sinister vial and, therefore, that the shot was a stray projectile.

They observed that it could be an ambush due to how the body was and the damage to the vehicle. Javi was sitting in the driver’s seat and wearing a seatbelt Market Stall. Despite this position, the fatal shot struck him in the back, near the shoulder blade, and the direction of the projectile went from top to bottom.

This suggests that the victim could be turned slightly towards the passenger seat, where the window was down and which suggests that he was speaking to some other individual and, therefore, a suspect.

A shot that was not expected by the victim since at that moment of distraction, the author pulled the trigger, having his window up. Proof of this is that the window glass appeared inside the vehicle.

Later the vehicle ended up in the ditch as if it had all been an accident. In fact, in the back of the SUV he was carrying a series of tools that fell on the victim. He did not die from the trauma but bled from the wounds that caused the hunting projectile used in this murder, as advanced by EL PERIÓDICO DE ARAGÓN.

The initial hypothesis was the theft of hemp in the plantation where Javier worked, Although the fact that he had a conversation with an individual makes the armed institute suspect that the victim and the perpetrators could meet. Hence, one of the fundamental tests to solve the case may be in the analysis of the deceased’s mobile phone.

Relevant are also the statements made to the owner of the plantation, who assured that it is not the first time that they have tried to steal in the industrial hemp field that he has in the municipal term of this small town in the Ribera Alta region where about thirty people live. The day before the violent death there was an attempted robbery at a time when the crop had been harvested and the hemp was drying out. In fact, the owner came along with the Benemérita, since a series of vans had even been sighted very close to the field. The alert jumped when the victim saw that one of them had entered the plantation. It was night and they didn’t find them.