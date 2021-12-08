

Thieves use a small Apple device to locate and steal cars.

According to a report from the police of Ontario, Canada, criminals are using the new AirTag devices launched by Apple in April, to steal cars.

This technology is intended to search for lost items, however, thieves are using it to their advantage, in order to steal high-end vehicles.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Auto and Cargo Theft Unit in Aurora warned residents that they have “identified a new method thieves use to track and steal high-end vehicles” across the region, it warned. the Department.

Additionally, the officers reported that they have investigated five incidents since September, in which the suspects used AirTag tracking technology to commit a significant number of car theft.

How do they use AirTags to steal?

Suspects commit the crime by placing the tracking devices in “out of sight areas on a vehicle” while parked in public places, such as shopping malls or parking lots.

Once the cars have been driven home unsuspectingly, thieves track vehicles to victim’s residence; that is, they choose the vehicles to later steal them.

However, it is not the only technology they use, since these criminals “hack” the “ignition” of the vehicle with another electronic device “that mechanics usually use to reprogram the factory settings”, with which they take the vehicles before Chosen as if they were his and with complete peace of mind.

As a preventive measure, the police advise car owners to park “in a locked garage,” if they have one, as most vehicles so far have been stolen directly from the entrances of the victims’ homes. .

Otherwise, they also recommended installing locks on the steering wheel and data port, as well as installing a video surveillance system.

York region police reported more than 2,000 car thefts in the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, the AirTags in the United States They have been used in reverse: to recover stolen vehicles.

In August, Brooklyn’s chief cybersecurity executive Dan Guido detailed on Twitter the case of the location of a stolen scooter, thanks to two AirTags that he hid in the vehicle with black duct tape.

