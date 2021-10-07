THE ANGELS – BELLATOR MMA announced on Wednesday that the current 145-pound world champion and number one pound-for-pound in the women’s division Cris “Cyborg” will defend her featherweight title for the third time in a row when she takes on the Irish No. 5 ranked contender and women’s boxing sensation Sinead Kavanagh as part of BELLATOR MMA 271 on Friday, November 12 from Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

SHOWTIME will televise the main card action live at 10 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. ET PT. Additionally, the preliminary card will be available to view live on the BELLATOR and SHOWTIME YouTube channels, and on Pluto TV.

Additional fights and ticket information for BELLATOR MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Cyborg” (24-2, 1 NC) is just the second women’s world champion in BELLATOR’s history and seeks to enrich her legacy as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time when she takes on the pride of Dublin less than two weeks before Thanksgiving.

“Cyborg” currently trains in Las Vegas and is coming off successfully defending his BELLATOR crown for the second time in May of this year when he defeated Leslie Smith with a vicious TKO at 4:51 in the fifth round of that lawsuit. The Brazilian was previously known to stand out in STRIKEFORCE, UFC and Invicta, and also made history in BELLATOR obtaining the “Grand Slam” with belts in four different organizations. The 36-year-old veteran has 20 finishing wins over high-caliber opponents, including Julia Budd, Holly Holm, Smith (x2), Marloes Coenen, and Gina Carano.

Kavanagh (7-4) is coming off winning her last two fights at BELLATOR and is looking to honor her “KO” nickname when she tries to stop the most dominant female athlete in mixed martial arts. The Irish former amateur boxing champion could look forward to the landmark moment of her career at BELLATOR MMA 271 when she seeks to accomplish what only two female fighters have previously accomplished: Defeat “Cyborg.”

BELLATOR MMA 271 Updated Billboard: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh:

Friday, November 12 – Live on SHOWTIME

10 pm ET / 10 pm PT

Fight for the World Featherweight Title: C-Cris “Cyborg” (24-2, 1 NC) vs. #5-Sinead Kavanagh (7-4)

For more information on upcoming BELLATOR MMA events, visit BELLATOR.com.