At 47 years old, Cristian Castro does not allow anyone to care about his authenticity when it comes to moving his hips and showing himself as he really is on his social networks.

It is worth mentioning that the singer’s life has always been somewhat controversial, from his turbulent romances to the relationship he has with his mother and the one he had with his late father.

And it is that many criticisms have fallen on the interpreter of hits such as “Azul” and “Amarte Así”, for his crazy images on social networks because he has even been seen in his most controversial stages.

From naked or with a different hair tone, the singer has starred in some moments that continue to mark his long career but off stage.

A few days ago, a video of himself with some provocative and “sensual” hip movements went viral in the middle of a concert, which immediately turned him into a meme.

It is important to mention that today, Castro is offering a musical tour throughout the Mexican Republic as he is resuming his career after being inactive for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it is that in the clip, you can see how the singer begins to dance in a quite comical way, and some users even called him ridiculous because of his age.

But the singer has not allowed that to interfere with his tastes, as he shared that he is a true fan of one of the most popular bands of foreign origin, BTS.

After his statements, thousands of fans have requested a collaboration between the singer of Mexican origin and the boy band of South Korean origin.

But now, “Gallito feliz” is once again talking about his impressive reaction to receiving the birthday gift that his mother, the first actress Verónica Castro, gave him.

Birthday dance

It was at the beginning of December, when the singer shared that he had reached the age of 47, and his mother gave him an expensive gift, to which he reacted as if it were a child.

The moment was shared through his Instagram account, where you can see the interpreter dance and even smile as he did not do for a long time.

The interpreter boasted in a photograph from the recording studio that his mother bought him an expensive next-generation cell phone, as well as a few words of thanks.

“BAM. A super iPhone 13 birthday !!! Infinite thanks to the best mother who is my everything @vrocastroficial “, published the artist next to the image.

And as expected, the proud mother replied to the publication: “Happy birthday, LOVE I just want you to be happy and thank GOD and keep giving beautiful feelings with your voice,” said the singer and actress.

