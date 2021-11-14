Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Life is cycles. Boxing, too. The great generation of Galician Prada In the decade of the 10s, the injuries and the pandemic, which was the last straw for hundreds of boxers in their thirties around the world, was exhausted between the birthday.

But from the Barcelona promoter they have not stopped fighting against the elements, and have prepared for this new decade by watering the tree of youth, having one eye on squeezing as much as possible from the veterans of their team while the other was outlining the advent of new fighters.

Today Sunday, at the Razzmatazz room in Barcelona, ​​two of them make their debut as professionals, Andrea lasheras and Cristian Eusse. Others like Sebastian Pinoargote they await their imminent opportunity. We have been with the two rookies, to see their feelings before the debut.

Lasheras: »My style has always been more professional than amateur»

Andrea lasheras, who faces an Albanian rival who has never lost as an amateur or professional, admits that «Cristian and I have been waiting for many months to debut, because it has been delayed for a few months and we have been with a higher level of training than normal on a day-to-day basis for a long time. The covid also slowed us down enough the idea of ​​professionalism, I had already spoken with Javi Gallego and it has been long, but now we are there. Nothing, already polishing the last details », sentence with happiness.

Being in Sofia (European) and New Delhi (World Cup) with the Spanish team marked his amateur career: «Of those concentrations, I stay with the camaraderie, because in the end there are only you with your teammates and the coach, so we help each other a lot. Also, I really like to see how boxing is experienced by different countries ».

On this debut in rented boxing, Lasheras believes that «It is a type of boxing that has always caught my attention, it has always been my style, although I have been adapting my way of fighting to the amateur. I hope that the results of so much work behind can be materialized in a series of combats that is possible to carry out ».

For its part, Cristian Eusse He will also take his first steps in pay boxing this Sunday. The Colombian, settled in Spain since childhood, shows himself in the same terms as his teammate regarding the great leap: “I’m very well, really looking forward to Sunday and for the morning to pass quickly. We had planned to make the debut just when the pandemic struck, on the evening that Chaca was going to have an important fight, but you see that it could not be ».

Eusse: »I have always liked being a warrior»

Taking stock of his previous stage, Eusse reflects that “Boxing has taught me that no matter how hard you take and how hard it is, you can always get up, recover and move on. I have been improving aspects such as defense a lot, because I have always liked being a warrior, but now, with a small glove, things are different ».

Regarding the future, accept the challenge of making his debut in six rounds against someone like his compatriot Anuar Salas: «I think I have the level to win, and my team trusts me; there is a lot of respect, but not fear, because to be the best you have to measure yourself with very good people. And I think it is better for me to go to six rounds than to four, I plan a boxing to think, to go little by little ».

We finish talking about his goals in this sport: “The goal of all boxers is to be world champion, but you have to be realistic and follow a process whose first big step would be the Spanish championship”.

The evening, which takes place on Sunday afternoon at the Sala Razzmatazz in Barcelona, ​​can be followed live through Proximia.