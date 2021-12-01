A few hours before Lionel messi will win his seventh Golden Ball as best footballer of the year, the forward Cristiano Ronaldo published an extensive message against one of the journalists of the magazine France Football, who organizes this award, and described it as liar.

It all started because the editor-in-chief of the magazine, Pascal Ferré, assured that the Portuguese only had one ambition: to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi, so CR7 denied this claim.

It was through his Instagram account that ‘Commander‘published an extensive message in relation to those statements, in addition to stating that he doesn’t win “against anyone.”

“Today’s result explains the reason for Pascal Ferré’s statements last week, stating that I confessed to him that my sole ambition was to finish my career with more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi,” Cristiano wrote.

“Pascal Ferré lied, used my name to promote himself and promote the publication for which you work. It is inadmissible that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious award could lie in this way, with absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the gala with a supposed quarantine that has no reason to exist ”, he indicated.

“I don’t win against anyone”

In addition, the Portuguese star said that he wins for himself and for his clubs.

“I always congratulate whoever wins, within the sportsmanship and fair play that have guided my career from the beginning, and I do it because I am never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone, ”he continued.

“The greatest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team of my country. The greatest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The greatest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football, ”he continued.

Finally, the Portuguese team explained that his attention is on “In the next Manchester United game” and in everything that, together with their “teammates and fans”, they can still “achieve this season.”

“The rest? The rest is just the rest ”, ended.

