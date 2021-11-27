11/27/2021 at 12:29 CET

Chelsea v Manchester United

Sunday, 17:30

It can be a very hard Sunday for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is going to face the Premier League leader so as not to fall even lower in the table and be able to sleep on Sunday as the 12th, which would be a shame for a Manchester United that has now started to make good decisions.

Following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester side have signed Ralf rangnick until the end of the season, who, in addition, they intend to make their sports director. This is a step forward for a club that has drifted since Alex Ferguson left. Will this serve as a stimulus for this Sunday? It seems difficult to think about it seeing what happened against Villarreal. A match that they won by a miracle and due to a failure of the Villarreal defender and goalkeeper.

The truth is that only David De Gea It has prevented United from doing much worse than it is. Chelsea’s share for this match [1.57] denotes the bad moment of the ‘Red Devils’, whose victory goes until the [6.0]. But you have to remember the carousel of casualties of the ‘blues’. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are not 100% yet. Ben Chilwell is out for several weeks, N’golo Kanté does not come to this meeting, Kai Havertz is touched. These are many problems for a team that has always lacked a goal foul, hence their top scorer this season is Reece James.

That is why the double chance United win or draw to [2.4] It is quite attractive, because we do not stop talking about a team with many great figures who on a good day are capable of beating anyone.