01/01/2022

Act. At 17:10 CET

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken stock, as is tradition, of what his 2021 has been at a professional level. Beside Georgina, her four children and the twins who are on the way, Cristiano assured that 2021 “was far from being an easy year”, referring to his exit from Juventus and return to Manchester United. He also reviewed his goals and all the achievements made in the year and, in addition, He surprised with criticism towards the present of the English team.

The Portuguese statement was as follows: “2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored in all competitions. Two different clubs and five different coaches. A final phase of the Eurocup played with my national team and a pending World Cup qualification for 2022. At Juventus, proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, and to become the Top scorer in Serie A. With Portugal, becoming the top scorer in the European Championship was also a highlight this year. And of course my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the moments most emblematic of my career.

But I am not happy with what we are achieving at Manchester United. Neither of us are happy, I’m sure of that. We know we have to work harder, play better and deliver a lot more than we are delivering right now.Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and stronger mindset. Let’s take it further, reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we are counting on all of you. Happy New Year and see you soon! “

It seems that the Portuguese star still not happy. Despite being alive in the Champions League, the development of the team is not following the agreed deadlines and the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not have been enough. Although with Cristiano in your ranks, everything can always end up happening.