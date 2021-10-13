10/13/2021 at 11:07 CEST

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in Portugal’s win over Luxembourg and has reached his hat-trick number 58 of his career and tenth with the Portuguese team. Those of Fernando Santos got three vital points: with two days remaining (three, in this case, having a pending match) for the end of the group stage, depend on themselves to be in Qatar 2022.

The Portuguese, who this summer has returned to Manchester United after two seasons at Juventus, continues to swell his particular scoring account in elite football: he is the top scorer at the national level with a total of 115 goals, followed by Ali Daei (109) and Mokhtar Dahari (89). He also has another record with his team in sight: If he plays 14 more matches in the next few years, he will become the player with the most caps in the history of national team football..

58 – Against Luxembourg this evening, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 58th hat-trick of his professional career and his 10th for Portugal. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/qAFsZO2Slq – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring records are overwhelming: In addition to the 115 goals scored with his team, the European champion in 2016 after eliminating France in the final, he adds a total of 450 with Real Madrid, 123 with Manchester United, 101 with Juventus of Turin and five with Sporting CP. With 794 points, he is only 11 away from become the all-time top scorer, currently owned by Josef Bican (805).

Raising Manchester United’s competitive ceiling

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford responds to an urgent need to win titles again for Manchester United, something that has not happened since the 2016/17 season, when they achieved the Europa League at the hands of José Mourinho. Along with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s competitive roof has risen and they are one of the great teams in the Premier League..

As runner-up in the Premier League and Europa League last season, the red devils seek to consolidate definitively and reign again in British football, where the other city team currently governs, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The Red Devils are one of the great title contenders alongside Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.