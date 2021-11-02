11/02/2021 at 22:57 CET

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has become the first player to score in four consecutive editions with the Red Devils after Ruud van Nistelrooy, who did so in April 2003. He saw the door in the last minute of the first half and in the last minute of the second, but it was not enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to take all three points in their visit to the transalpine country.

The Portuguese, who arrived this past summer market from Juventus, has become one of the most important players for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in this 2021/22 season: he has scored nine goals among all competitions and has established himself in the maximum continental competition with a total of five in the first four days. Their goals have earned the British team a total of five points so far and they remain in second place with the same as Villarreal (7).

4 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances for Manchester United since Ruud van Nistelrooy in April 2003 (in a run of nine). Striking. #ATAMUN pic.twitter.com/SbfaA9Il1e – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2021

The former Juventus has fallen on his feet in Manchester despite the unstable moment that the team is going through in terms of results: he is the great offensive benchmark of the team and has a total of nine goals so far this 2021/22 season. In his second stage, the forward has a total of 126 goals and has already surpassed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (125), current team coach, in just 303 appearances with the red devils elastic.s. The Norwegian, meanwhile, achieved it in 366 appearances.

Solskjaer is saved again

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under scrutiny at Old Trafford after the defeat (0-5) against Liverpool and the draw (2-) on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stage has left his figure especially touched. The Red Devils had to equalize the contest up to two times to score a vital point in their visit to the transalpine country and against an opponent as uncomfortable as Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

The Norwegian continues to be the main one pointed out by fans for the ups and downs in terms of team results: in the Premier League they have only won one match of the last six and remains out of the Champions League positions.. The great objective of the club is to win the title again after the certified runner-up last season.