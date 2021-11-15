11/15/2021 at 08:44 CET

Mitrovic’s ‘in extremis’ goal condemns Portugal to contest the play-offs to access the Qatar 2022 World Cup. A draw against Serbia was enough for the Portuguese and they started winning. However, Serbia made the comeback at the last gasp, which left Fernando Santos’ team with a face of not believing it. The frustration was so great that some, like Cristiano Ronaldo, lost their papers after the final whistle. The Manchester United attacker ‘exploded’ against his coach on the same pitch, in images captured by ‘TNT Sports’.

Still on the same pitch, Cristiano was greeting the Serbian players when he suddenly ran into Fernando Santos. It was then that The Portuguese showed all his anger, gesturing and dedicating several reproaches to his technician, who chose to shake his hand and then turn around so as not to fan the experienced player’s heat.

Later, at the press conference, Santos wanted to take away the iron, assuring that it was a normal and understandable situation taking into account the jug of cold water that involves having to play the repechage when Portugal was already caressing his ticket for the World Cup.